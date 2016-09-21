PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Australia’s biggest farm services business, Landmark, will potentially be tapping a bigger choice of crop nutrition technology from North America in the wake of a Canadian agribusiness mega-merger unveiled last week.

Fertiliser giants Agrium and Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan plan to combine to create a $36 billion fertiliser and farm retailing behemoth.

Landmark has been one of Agrium’s southern hemisphere merchandise, advisory and livestock marketing outposts since late 2010 when the struggling AWB company was privatised and split up.

Despite some whispers in recent years suggesting Agrium was considering off-loading its Australian arm, Landmark management insists there has been no change to the company’s committed local focus.

The global Agrium-Potash partnership, if approved by US and Canadian anti-trust regulators, would make the new company the world’s biggest crop nutrient business.

In North America it would control 30 per cent of nitrogen and phosphate production and nearly two thirds of all potash output.

It would also become the third biggest resource company in resource-rich Canada, where Australian mining giant BHP Billiton was blocked from its own high-priced $40b bid for Potash Corp back in 2010.

BHP has other potash mining interests in Canada.

Landmark managing director, Tommy Warner, said the Canadian merger was no indication of any potential changes to Agrium’s strategy in Australia.

Business here was “going well” and focused on further developing close relationships with its customer base.

“It’s very much business as usual for us,” he said.

“The merger strengthens the message around what Agrium is about in the fertiliser market.

“I’d expect it to strengthen the technology and strategy options available for us to bring to the farmgate here in Australia.

“An expanded footprint will allow us to bring extra resources and minds together and bring new technology closer to customers.”

Mr Warner Landmark would continue to focus close attention on what farm sector markets needed and respond to those signals across a broad and integrated business platform.