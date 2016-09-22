PHOTOS & VIDEOS

SHOCKWAVES are running through the cropping sector as the impact from German behemoth Bayer’s takeover bid for big US seed and chemical player, Monsanto, starts hitting Australian shores.

Two weeks before the $88 billion buyout deal was confirmed last Wednesday night Bayer quietly pulled the pin on its genetically modified (GM) cotton seed development work, raising questions about the deal’s impact on commercial research and development.

Bayer CropScience notified industry of its R and D bail-out on September 9 – just days before its head office in Leverkusen informed the market of its latest Monsanto offer being accepted.

Up to six of BayerCropscience staff in Australia are understood to be facing redundancy – effective by the end of the year.

Bayer’s development programs in other major cotton-growing countries Brazil, India and the US have also apparently ended.

The company’s Australian management has refused to talk about the merger or the future of any plant research programs, instead referring to official statements released in Germany last week.

“Legal restrictions mean we cannot provide any local comment about the merger announcement or what it means in Australia,” said Bayer Australia communications manager, Lachlan Bird.

Asked about the cotton project cuts occurring prior to the merger announcement, Mr Bird simply said he was “unable to comment about that”.

“We’re not avoiding the (Australian market) questions or being tricky – we’ve been advised we can’t say anything because the merger is such a macro development,” he said.

US and European regulators will carefully scrutinise the proposed deal for monopoly impacts to industries where the two companies compete in the same markets.

The seed business is cited as a major stumbling block, which may force a sell-off of strategic assets.

Some in the industry are speculating Bayer dropped its cotton research to help alleviate potential conflicts of interest.

Bayer is a major player in Australian agricultural R and D covering canola, wheat, cotton crops and animal health products.