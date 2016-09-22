PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D

MIKE FOLEY AND ANDREW MARSHALL
22 Sep, 2016 08:54 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Chemical giant Bayer pulled out of its BayerCropScience cotton research and development ahead of its $88 billion merger bid for US seed and chemical giant Monsanto.
Chemical giant Bayer pulled out of its BayerCropScience cotton research and development ahead of its $88 billion merger bid for US seed and chemical giant Monsanto.

SHOCKWAVES are running through the cropping sector as the impact from German behemoth Bayer’s takeover bid for big US seed and chemical player, Monsanto, starts hitting Australian shores.

Two weeks before the $88 billion buyout deal was confirmed last Wednesday night Bayer quietly pulled the pin on its genetically modified (GM) cotton seed development work, raising questions about the deal’s impact on commercial research and development.

Bayer CropScience notified industry of its R and D bail-out on September 9 – just days before its head office in Leverkusen informed the market of its latest Monsanto offer being accepted.

Up to six of BayerCropscience staff in Australia are understood to be facing redundancy – effective by the end of the year.

Bayer’s development programs in other major cotton-growing countries Brazil, India and the US have also apparently ended.

The company’s Australian management has refused to talk about the merger or the future of any plant research programs, instead referring to official statements released in Germany last week.

“Legal restrictions mean we cannot provide any local comment about the merger announcement or what it means in Australia,” said Bayer Australia communications manager, Lachlan Bird.

Asked about the cotton project cuts occurring prior to the merger announcement, Mr Bird simply said he was “unable to comment about that”.

“We’re not avoiding the (Australian market) questions or being tricky – we’ve been advised we can’t say anything because the merger is such a macro development,” he said.

US and European regulators will carefully scrutinise the proposed deal for monopoly impacts to industries where the two companies compete in the same markets.

The seed business is cited as a major stumbling block, which may force a sell-off of strategic assets.

Some in the industry are speculating Bayer dropped its cotton research to help alleviate potential conflicts of interest.

Bayer is a major player in Australian agricultural R and D covering canola, wheat, cotton crops and animal health products.

It runs extensive farm trials across the eastern states and a has a $15m wheat and oilseed plant breeding centre officially opened at Horsham in Victoria in 2014.

Bayer’s business is also huge in the pharmaceutical market – including being responsible for modern products Aspirin and Alka-Seltzer – but the merger will make it one of the world's biggest agribusiness conglomerates.

The new company could preside over roughly a quarter of the world's seed, pesticide, herbicide and fungicide supplies.

Bayer's total sales were 46.3b euros last year, about 30 per cent of which came from its crop division, while Monsanto’s total sales were worth almost $20b.

On a call to investors last week, Monsanto’s chief executive, Hugh Grant, acknowledged the deal’s potential regulatory hurdles.

Both the companies’ seed business were an obvious area of concern for the deal, but Mr Grant was optimistic about regulatory approval for the takeover, saying “overlap (with Bayer) is quite small, with a few obvious exceptions”.

Head of Bayer's Cropscience division, Liam Condon, said his company was "pretty confident" the deal would be approved by regulators because both companies have "highly complementary" product lines and geographic offerings.

"We have very, very little overlap," he said.

Managing director of northern NSW cropping enterprise Australian Food and Fibre (AFF), Joe Robinson, was “disappointed to see any research that may produce high-yielding product varieties discontinued”.

Bayer has committed to pay Monsanto a $2.65 billion antitrust breakup fee if the global merger is rejected by regulators.

The all-cash deal is valued at about $170 each for Monsanto shares, making it the biggest all-cash buyout in history. The US Senate will review Bayer’s merger bid.

A previous version of the report incorrectly suggested four staff were let go by private crop research company Kalyx, which is a trial partner of Bayer.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmOnline

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Wodonga weaners top at $1330 Angus weaner steers topped at $1330 and heifers at $1400 on the first day of the Wodonga sales.
Mustering up the Barkly's big mobs A SELECTION of images from Fiona Lake's new book, Biggest Mobs - Longest Shadows.

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
These clowns clearly have no clue as to who owns Australian Agricultural land.
light grey arrow
It looks as if the Australian public have had the wool pulled over their eyes and we are
light grey arrow
WA growers should be wary about commercialisation. In the eastern states we have seen recently
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil
Sumitomo to retain Emerald ownership

Beef

Lawsons Angus online only bull sale heralds new era ONE of Australia’s largest seedstock producers, Lawsons Angus, is offering its entire line-up of NSW and Victorian spring bulls online only in a move those in the livestock marketing business believe heralds a new era.
Indigenous pastoral enterprise looks to diversify and grow NIPE, the National Indigenous Pastoral Enterprises, has appointed a new chief executive officer, a Queenslander with strong roots in the cattle game.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.

Cropping

Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.
Grow Notes Alerts go national A JOINT Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) and Agriculture Victoria initiative to provide early warning of dangerous pest and disease incursions has been officially launched nationally.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW
Farm Weekly - WA
Queensland Country Life - QLD
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD
Stock & Land - VIC
Stock Journal - SA

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables