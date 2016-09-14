PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Officially Chinese investors do not own as much of our farmland as some Australians were worried about, and unofficially China’s much-debated love affair with the agricultural sector already looks to be waning.

South America now seems to be gaining significant fresh investment attention from China – and probably at Australia’s expense – according to industry observers.

After five years of rapid investment growth by Chinese high wealth individuals and corporates, the flurry of interest in Australian farms and food businesses was now becoming less frantic.

However, plenty of serious investors were still arriving, and portfolios were still expanding.

Officially Chinese investors own or have part ownership of 1.5 million hectares of Australian farmland, or 2.8 per cent of the total area of foreign-owned landholdings, according to the Australian Tax Office’s recently released register of agricultural landholdings.

Although land bought by Chinese investors represented just 0.4pc of the nation’s entire agricultural estate, China rates as our fifth largest foreign investor.

Nearly all of those acquisitions are understood to have been made in the past 15 to 20 years.

“I actually think there’s more genuine interest in Australia now than 18 months ago,” said Chinese agribusiness boss, David Goodfellow, Rifa Australia’s chief executive officer.

“But for the past few years we’ve had a lot of noise and confusion about how much investing the Chinese were actually doing here.

“Much of that excitement and interest involved lots of people learning about what the Australian market offered and how things worked.”

Mr Goodfellow agreed some of the investor “herd mentality” was now moving on to chase opportunities in Brazil and Argentina, despite those countries having less stable political environments and more land ownership restrictions.

Leasing farmland required much less initial capital cost and left more money free to build beef herds, sheep flocks or cropping sector infrastructure, which in turn generated faster returns on investment.