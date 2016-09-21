PHOTOS & VIDEOS

In its second swoop on prime northern NSW cattle country this year, Chinese-owned pastoral business, Rifa Salutary, has snapped up another two aggregations for an estimated $55 million.

Beefed up Rifa has acquired what were previously 11 properties in the Nundle district – just over the range from its prized 23,400-hectare Gloucester-Nowendoc district “Cooplacurripa” aggregation bought in April for about $32m.

The Nowendoc properties, and an $18m Warialda aggregation covering 4000ha also acquired early this year, will form part of a beef cattle breeding and growing operation with the newest acquisitions, “Kooroon” and “Middlebrook Park” south of Tamworth.

The 8000ha neighbouring Nundle district holdings were officially merged under one name “Middlebrook” after the purchase was wrapped up early this week.

Rifa bought on a walk-in, walk-out basis, including 8100 Angus and Shorthorn cattle worth $8m, plus plant and equipment worth $2m, and 764 megalitres of water licenses.

Contracts were exchanged on all properties simultaneously on May 13 and Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) approval granted in June.

Rifa Salutary managing director, David Goodfellow, said exact details of each purchase were confidential, but his expanding pastoral venture had been “happy to meet the market to secure some outstanding landholdings”.

“These properties give us the scale we want for our business”, he said.

“We continue to find value in aggregating small farms to create large holdings with the scale and efficiency we desire.”

The 8000-hectare holding had consisted of aggregations of four and seven properties ranging in size from 400ha to 1240ha brought together as two respective units during the past 16 years.

The company now has 40,000ha of country in NSW and Victoria, having spent about $150m on agricultural properties and related investments in the past two years, including fencing, stock watering systems and livestock handling facilities.

At Nundle, after some major re-fencing, water infrastructure upgrades and pasture improvement work, Rifa’s newest aggregation will become primarily a large-scale Angus cattle breeding operation initially comprising about 5500 breeders.