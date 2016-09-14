PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Elders’ live export exit pleases shareholders

ANDREW MARSHALL
14 Sep, 2016 10:11 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Elders' decision to quit its direct involvement with live export shipping has disappointed some in the sector, but reduced significant current risks from its share price.
Elders' decision to quit its direct involvement with live export shipping has disappointed some in the sector, but reduced significant current risks from its share price.

While some observers are uneasy Elders may risk eroding the diversity of its agribusiness portfolio by taking a short-term opportunity to exit live export shipping, the share market is happy.

The 176-year-old business was one of the few companies to enjoy a share price rally on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) early this week, jumping from $3.50 on Monday to $3.78 by mid-week.

Stockbroking analyst with Morgans, Belinda Moore, said even after that rise, Elders shares looked undervalued.

Morgans upgraded Elders’ price target to $4.65 a share.

“We view the exit of its live export business as a smart move which will remove a loss making business and release $25 million in working capital to be deployed to higher returning growth areas,” Ms Moore said.

She said by removing the risk associated with its export activities Elders pre-tax earnings target of $60 million for 2016-17 appeared conservative.

Northern Territory Livestock Exporters Association chief executive officer, Stuart Kemp, was disappointed to see a “significant and capable” participant in the trade pulling out of a direct involvement, but not entirely surprised.

“Companies reporting back to shareholders have to make decisions based on the dynamics they are dealing with,” Mr Kemp said.

He would not be surprised if others cut back their shipping capacity, too.

“The market will probably struggle to find the numbers it needs and prices will be more difficult to pay when the wet season hits,” he said.

Last financial year 600,000 cattle were shipped from the Port of Darwin, but that figure fell 30pc in 2015-16 and Mr Kemp said improved seasonal conditions were now further limiting the numbers available for sale as herd numbers were re-built.

“But live exporting has had plenty of cycles in the past 20 years and it’s a pretty robust trade which will be busy again, relatively soon,” he said.

“This is an unusual period of high prices and tight supplies after the drought, but it’s a very resilient industry.”

FarmOnline
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

is the national agribusiness writer for Fairfax Agricultural Media

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Wodonga weaners top at $1330 Angus weaner steers topped at $1330 and heifers at $1400 on the first day of the Wodonga sales.
Mustering up the Barkly's big mobs A SELECTION of images from Fiona Lake's new book, Biggest Mobs - Longest Shadows.

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Those who seek face to face meetings with the APVMA are the applicants for agvet chemical
light grey arrow
Former Ex AWB Ltd national pool manager David Johnson would know that the deregulated wheat
light grey arrow
Thank you John. Facts read a lot stronger than hearsay and leaked information . I would welcome
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil
Sumitomo to retain Emerald ownership
Elders says `clinical’ cut to live exports won’t hurt producers
Elders’ live export exit pleases shareholders
APVMA relocation under fire
Why farmer-run GGL’s bid for Elders never lit up
Food costs and health pitfalls force ag viability re-think
Elders to quit live cattle, sheep exports

Beef

Tighter cattle supplies on the cards with a wet spring A WIDESPREAD wetter-than-average spring and the potential for 2017 to be a La Nina year is pointing to cattle supply tightening even more than forecast as herd rebuilding shifts into overdrive.
Time is ripe for forward cattle contracts INTEREST in cattle forward contracts is intensifying as producers look to lock in today’s high cattle prices and tight supply creates ongoing tension on the purchasing side.
New sire trial to lift Merino performances SA will host its first Merino sire evaluation trial in an effort to benchmark the performance of the state’s modern Merino sires.
Campaign aimed to revive Merino numbers Industry concerns for dwindling flock numbers is behind a new campaign aimed at reviving the national Merino ewe base which has plummeted to 25 million.

Cropping

Hanjin collapse puts strain on sea freight sector The collapse of shipping giant Hanjin has put strain on the global sea freight sector
GGL constitutional changes questioned Candidates for the GGL board have questioned proposed consitutional change to be voted on at the organisation's annual general meeting later in the month.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW
Farm Weekly - WA
Queensland Country Life - QLD
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD
Stock & Land - VIC
Stock Journal - SA

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables