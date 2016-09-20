PHOTOS & VIDEOS

GrainCorp has pulled out of the partnership launched to commercialise big West Australian grain business Co-operative Bulk Handling (CBH).

The eastern states based grain giant has confirmed to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) that it and consortium partners, including First State Super, will respect the Australian Grains Champion (AGC) decision withdraw its proposal to commercialise CBH.

AGC has abandoned its bold proposal because the campaign was not strongly supported by the WA co-op’s 4100-grower members, and particularly not CBH directors.

On Monday afternoon GrainCorp and its consortium behind the plan subsequently announced they would conclude their agreement with AGC.

Managing director, Mark Palmquist said although GrainCorp thought the AGC proposal was unique and attractive to CBH, the cornerstone backing arrangement was based on any decision on the AGC deal being left to WA growers.

Mr Palmquist said it was now “appropriate to afford WA growers time and space” to address important issues about CBH’s future and their own business priorities.

“CBH is conducting its own review of its structure and governance which will take some time to finalise,” he said.

“At the same time growers are working to ensure their farm businesses are prepared for what is shaping up to be a historically large harvest.”

As a leading Australian agrifoods business GrainCorp would remain open to considering opportunities to support the growth and transformation of Australian agriculture, in the meantime, however, it wished WA farmers and others around Australia every success for the coming harvest.

AGC was formed by a farmer group in January with the aim of giving co-op grower members the chance to sell their shares into a company which was then to be listed via public offering.

CBH was recently estimated to be worth about $2.5 billion as a listed entity, according to Perth investment firm Paterson Securities.