PHOTOS & VIDEOS

A young New Zealand farm technology company, with special skills in monitoring and modelling crop moisture, temperature and nutrient needs is preparing to list on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

CropLogic’s yield forecasting and crop monitoring work has primarily focused on horticulture, particularly potatoes, but it has just signed an agreement with the NZ technology developers and patent holders to start trials to wheat, corn, soybean and cotton crops.

The company collects field sensor data from permanent probe sites positioned 25 hectares apart on client farms, combining that information with climate data, the crop’s age details and aerial images.

The data is processed automatically via technology systems used in the automotive and aerospace industries to deliver optimised, daily input prescription information back to growers and their agronomists.

“We’re reducing the time agronomists spend tramping around in the field,” said CropLogic being chief executive officer, Jamie Cairns.

“We provide information on water usage and fertiliser needs so they can use their time effectively to make better management decisions predicting the crop’s future requirements.”

Much of the company’s recent work has been in the US where 500ha of potatoes in Idaho returned a 90 per cent profit increase after more judicious water applications lifted yields 6.25pc.

“Aligning water and fertiliser needs with the requirements of the plant means we’re not just preventing over-watering, but also delivering what the plant needs when it’s needed,” Mr Cairns said.

The CropLogic system greatly reduced labour and travel costs allowing consultants to provide a broader range of advice for which growers willingly paid a premium.

CropLogic has an exclusive global licence for its potato software and a preferential option agreement for tomatoes, maize and onions.

The business began in 2010 as an investment startup commercialising 30 years of intellectual property developed by Plant and Food Research institute (NZ’s CSIRO equivalent).