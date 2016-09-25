PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Australia’s own global farm chemical manufacturer Nufarm has repaired its balance sheet and is now hunting for acquisition opportunities in the wash-up from mergers by US and European crop protection giants.

Nufarm’s net profit after tax for 2015-16 was actually down 36 per cent to $28 million, yet stronger than market expectations following one–off restructuring costs of $81.4 million.

Excluding the restructuring costs, underlying net profit after tax was $108.9m, which was also ahead of expectations of $100m.

Nufarm confirmed a final dividend of seven cents – up from six cents last year – and it share price climbed to highs of $9.10 late this week, or its best point since March 2010.

Chemical product sales for 2015-16 grew 11pc in the US and 5pc in both Latin America and Europe (to $654m, $741m and $550m), but strong competition and dry weather in Indonesia eroded a 36pc rise in Chinese, Korean and Japanese sales to prune total Asian revenue 4.3pc to $149m.

Australian and New Zealand sales were down 5pc to $47m, largely because of the late sowing break in eastern Australia.

Seed sales also fell 10pc back to 2013-14 levels ($144m) because of sliding global demand and a sorghum seed oversupply in the US

However, after delivering a better than expected profit, Nufarm managing director, Greg Hunt, is eyeing potential northern hemisphere acquisitions, anticipating global regulators would force his major rivals to divest assets.

Last week German pharmaceutical and chemical maker, Bayer, confirmed an $88 billion takeover of and US seed and chemical business, Monsanto, which is likely to see some assets of both companies sold off to avoid antitrust hurdles blocking the deal.

Dow Chemical Company and Dupont will also spin off their respective agricultural businesses as a new company, but may also streamline the manufacturing base in the process as their $77b merger goes ahead in the next 18 months.

"I think regulators will look at portfolio concentration and market share by geography," Mr Hunt said.