PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Sumitomo to retain Emerald ownership

GREGOR HEARD
14 Sep, 2016 10:16 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
1
 
The Melbourne Port Terminal will play an important role in Emerald Grain's future strategic direction according to new chief executive David Johnson.
The Melbourne Port Terminal will play an important role in Emerald Grain's future strategic direction according to new chief executive David Johnson.

NEW EMERALD Grain chief executive David Johnson says the parent company of the agribusiness, giant Japanese trading house Sumitomo, has conducted a review into Emerald’s operations and will retain its 100 per cent stake in the company.

Sumitomo’s announcement marks the end of a period of intense industry speculation regarding potential buyers of the Emerald business.

Mr Johnson said the company would now look to focus on driving volume through its upcountry and port supply chain assets.

He was last week announced as the successor to the retiring John Murray, who departed the business after three years at the helm.

His comments regarding the bulk handling focus of the business from now on mark the culmination of a gradual shift in focus at the company, which began as a grain marketing business before growing its bulk handling network.

It now has 11 upcountry sites in Victoria and NSW, ownership of the Melbourne Port Terminal, along with a share in the Quattro port facility at Port Kembla.

However, Mr Johnson said the drive to get grain through its network did not meant Emerald would scale down its trading division.

“The two are very complementary, we need the trading division to drive grain through the bulk handling network,” he said.

He said around 60pc of deliveries to the upcountry network were sold to Emerald, a figure that rises at the port level.

Regarding its structure at the upcountry sites, Mr Johnson said the company would focus on providing efficiency through quick turnarounds.

He said it was likely there would be a relatively small pool of segregations at the sites in order to create these efficiencies.

“We think this year, with prices where they are, it will not be a season where you win grower business through pricing, but rather through service.

“In order to do this we are making sure we are currently out turning the last of the old crop to make sure there is as much capacity at the sites as possible.”

Mr Johnson, a grains industry veteran, whose CV includes stints at AWB, as manager of the national pool, and Olam before taking on his last role as chief operating officer at Emerald said many of the initiatives implemented during Mr Murray’s time at the helm, such as the transitioning out of pool management into cash purchases only, would continue.

He also said there would be no further large scale redundancies at the business, which shed a substantial amount of jobs as part of a restructure last year.

In terms of the company’s future, Mr Johnson said he believed Sumitomo’s decision to keep ownership of the business would be rewarded.

“Even in the short-term, things look considerably better in terms of production this season in our major catchment areas than over the last couple of seasons.”

He said he believed there would be a different dynamic in terms of the trade’s approach to shipping slots after several businesses got caught struggling to accumulate enough grain to execute their slots.

“I think people will be a lot more cautious with the way they approach their shipping programs, there will be a lot more open capacity early on, but I still think the business will be done – the grain is out there, it is just that the marketers will get the business locked in before organising shipping.”

Mr Johnson, together with the Sumitomo executive thanked Mr Murray, who will continue with Emerald Grain as a non-executive director, for his efforts in his time in the top job.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmOnline
Gregor Heard

Gregor Heard

is the national grains writer for Fairfax Agricultural Media
Date: Newest first | Oldest first

READER COMMENTS

Jock Munro
15/09/2016 7:47:05 PM

Former Ex AWB Ltd national pool manager David Johnson would know that the deregulated wheat market is little more than a sham and a dog fight that the growers are paying for. There is every likelihood that there will be market failure after this harvest as significant tonnes of wheat remain unsold because no one body is responsible for the disposal of the crop.
View all recent article comments

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Wodonga weaners top at $1330 Angus weaner steers topped at $1330 and heifers at $1400 on the first day of the Wodonga sales.
Mustering up the Barkly's big mobs A SELECTION of images from Fiona Lake's new book, Biggest Mobs - Longest Shadows.

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Those who seek face to face meetings with the APVMA are the applicants for agvet chemical
light grey arrow
Former Ex AWB Ltd national pool manager David Johnson would know that the deregulated wheat
light grey arrow
Thank you John. Facts read a lot stronger than hearsay and leaked information . I would welcome
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil
Sumitomo to retain Emerald ownership
Elders says `clinical’ cut to live exports won’t hurt producers
Elders’ live export exit pleases shareholders
APVMA relocation under fire
Why farmer-run GGL’s bid for Elders never lit up
Food costs and health pitfalls force ag viability re-think
Elders to quit live cattle, sheep exports

Beef

Tighter cattle supplies on the cards with a wet spring A WIDESPREAD wetter-than-average spring and the potential for 2017 to be a La Nina year is pointing to cattle supply tightening even more than forecast as herd rebuilding shifts into overdrive.
Time is ripe for forward cattle contracts INTEREST in cattle forward contracts is intensifying as producers look to lock in today’s high cattle prices and tight supply creates ongoing tension on the purchasing side.
New sire trial to lift Merino performances SA will host its first Merino sire evaluation trial in an effort to benchmark the performance of the state’s modern Merino sires.
Campaign aimed to revive Merino numbers Industry concerns for dwindling flock numbers is behind a new campaign aimed at reviving the national Merino ewe base which has plummeted to 25 million.

Cropping

Hanjin collapse puts strain on sea freight sector The collapse of shipping giant Hanjin has put strain on the global sea freight sector
GGL constitutional changes questioned Candidates for the GGL board have questioned proposed consitutional change to be voted on at the organisation's annual general meeting later in the month.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW
Farm Weekly - WA
Queensland Country Life - QLD
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD
Stock & Land - VIC
Stock Journal - SA

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables