PHOTOS & VIDEOS

China resumes importing US beef

SHAN GOODWIN
23 Sep, 2016 12:59 PM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Premium Australian beef being sold online in China.
Premium Australian beef being sold online in China.

CHINA has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.

Australian beef exporters have take a pragmatic approach to the news, saying they supported free and open markets.

The US would no doubt take some market share in the long term but the fact Chinese consumers were increasingly demanding high quality, clean, green and safe, and chilled product was a bonus to Australia, they said.

An official statement from China’s General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine overnight said the ban on imports of US bone-in beef and boneless beef for livestock under 30 months had been removed, with conditions, effective immediately.

Market analysts in Australia say it is expected technical details such as traceability, inspection and quarantine protocols will be nutted out quickly to allow US suppliers to beginning shipping product.

Commonwealth Bank agri commodities analyst Madeleine Donlan said China had moved more rapidly on this than what was anticipated.

“US meat packers have been saying ‘this is great news, but we’ll believe it when we see it’,” she said.

The bank’s agri commodities daily alert said looming administration changes in the US appear to be a good motivator for China deepening economic ties.

Beef processors who spoke with Fairfax Media this morning said Australia had still been competing with US during the 13-year ban as significant volumes came into China via grey channels.

Ms Donlan said it was difficult to put figures on the amount of beef smuggled over borders however US Department of Agriculture figures on volumes going into Hong Kong and Vietnam far exceeded the amount likely to be consumed in those countries.

Meat and Livestock Australia’s latest market snapshot on China shows it was the fourth largest export market for Australian beef in both volume and value last year.

In May, there was a very large drop in beef exports to China, down 41 per cent year-on-year, as competition from Brazil kicked in, particularly at the frozen lean end of the spectrum.

However, July saw Australian exports record a year-on-year increase, with MLA analysts pointing to Chinese authority crackdowns on grey channel business.

MLA marketers said the lifting of the ban on US beef to China was unlikely to change Australia’s policy of targeting high end markets and the chilled beef sector.

The fast-growing upper middle income bracket was where the opportunities lay for Australia.

MLA data shows Chinese beef imports grew a massive 1600pc in the five years to 2015.

In 2016, data from banks in Australia indicates China has grown beef imports more than 50pc year-on-year.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmOnline
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

is the national beef writer for Fairfax Agricultural Media.

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Wodonga weaners top at $1330 Angus weaner steers topped at $1330 and heifers at $1400 on the first day of the Wodonga sales.
Mustering up the Barkly's big mobs A SELECTION of images from Fiona Lake's new book, Biggest Mobs - Longest Shadows.

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Correct Jock. Selling what you don't already have is the biggest con ever introduced to
light grey arrow
When good systems do not deliver, "wheat grower for 53 years", it is caused by either the
light grey arrow
Totally agree "Wheat grower" , growers need to step up and elect a professional board who are
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

Beef

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.

Cropping

Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW
Farm Weekly - WA
Queensland Country Life - QLD
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD
Stock & Land - VIC
Stock Journal - SA

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables