PHOTOS & VIDEOS

THE DOMESTIC beef market is proving the backbone of the game at the moment, holding its value despite price-driven declining consumption and stiff competition from alternative proteins.

Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) estimates released this week has domestic expenditure on beef holding steady for 2015-16 at $7.83 billion, despite Australians actually consuming around three kilograms less per capita on previous year figures.

Australians ate around 25.4kg of beef per person in the last financial year, according to Food and Agriculture Organisation data, which still places us as the sixth largest consumer in the world.

MLA managing director Richard Norton said the stability in value was a sign that despite record high retail prices, there was a desire among consumers to continue to put beef on their plates.

Consumers consistently rated price as the most important factor when buying beef, he said.

“Clearly, the rising price of beef has presented a challenge to the household budget - it was always going to have an effect,” he said.

“However, it’s a positive sign that while consumers might be buying a little less beef right now, they are prepared to pay a little more to keep it on the menu.”

Global price signals indicated there may be some easing in domestic beef prices in the near future but currency rates would be key, Mr Norton said.

Ten years ago Australians’ consumption of beef was 38.1kg and in the the late 1970s, it peaked at 70.3kg.

The decline, however, is in line with similar trends in other western countries in response to the relative costs of alternative proteins.

Mr Norton said demographics today were dramatically different to what they were 40 years ago.

Underpinning MLA’s strategy to address declining consumption was investment in consumer insights research that was larger than it had ever before been, he said.

Targeted, sophisticated marketing was critical, he said, and young males was one area that MLA was currently focussed on.