PHOTOS & VIDEOS

EXPANDING supply chain opportunities and diversifying its thinking about the ways land can be brought into production is high on the agenda for one of the country’s largest cattle businesses, the forward-looking National Indigenous Pastoral Enterprises.

NIPE’s new chief executive officer Craig North said projects such as growing fodder to supply its own cattle and bringing land into carbon credit schemes were examples of how the organisation was looking to grow.

He also flagged horticulture and aquaculture, and a move more into southern Australia, as possibilities for NIPE, due to the type of indigenous-held land available.

NIPE, the agribusiness arm of the Indigenous Land Corporation (ILC), is an operating entity, with its 14 businesses - most of them cattle businesses in northern Australia - either owned by the parent company or by indigenous interests.

It runs more than 90,000 head of Brahman and Brahman-cross cattle across more than two million hectares, with 25000 head sold last financial year.

Around 65 per cent went to live export markets, mostly Indonesia and Vietnam, with the rest sold domestically.

NIPE also has operates one of the largest live export cattle depots near the Port Of Broome and a cattle and and buffalo abattoir at Gunbalanya in the Northern Territory.

And it has a sheep operation on Bruny Island, off Tasmania.

The abattoir is relatively small, processing between 25 and 30 beasts a week, on leased land.

Seven of the properties NIPE is involved with have Aboriginal owners and a leasing arrangement.

“While we have traditionally leased back, we are looking more at joint ventures and equity partnerships with Aboriginal people to increase the flexibility with which we can work with indigenous people to get agribusinesses up and running,” Mr North said.

A Central Queenslander, with extensive family links to cattle station work and property management, Mr North studied environmental science and management at university and was formerly the ILC’s executive director of national program delivery.