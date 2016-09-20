PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Indigenous pastoral enterprise looks to diversify and grow

SHAN GOODWIN
20 Sep, 2016 11:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
A NIPE stockman works cattle at Merepah Station in Far North Queensland.
A NIPE stockman works cattle at Merepah Station in Far North Queensland.

EXPANDING supply chain opportunities and diversifying its thinking about the ways land can be brought into production is high on the agenda for one of the country’s largest cattle businesses, the forward-looking National Indigenous Pastoral Enterprises.

NIPE’s new chief executive officer Craig North said projects such as growing fodder to supply its own cattle and bringing land into carbon credit schemes were examples of how the organisation was looking to grow.

He also flagged horticulture and aquaculture, and a move more into southern Australia, as possibilities for NIPE, due to the type of indigenous-held land available.

NIPE, the agribusiness arm of the Indigenous Land Corporation (ILC), is an operating entity, with its 14 businesses - most of them cattle businesses in northern Australia - either owned by the parent company or by indigenous interests.

It runs more than 90,000 head of Brahman and Brahman-cross cattle across more than two million hectares, with 25000 head sold last financial year.

Around 65 per cent went to live export markets, mostly Indonesia and Vietnam, with the rest sold domestically.

NIPE also has operates one of the largest live export cattle depots near the Port Of Broome and a cattle and and buffalo abattoir at Gunbalanya in the Northern Territory.

And it has a sheep operation on Bruny Island, off Tasmania.

The abattoir is relatively small, processing between 25 and 30 beasts a week, on leased land.

Seven of the properties NIPE is involved with have Aboriginal owners and a leasing arrangement.

“While we have traditionally leased back, we are looking more at joint ventures and equity partnerships with Aboriginal people to increase the flexibility with which we can work with indigenous people to get agribusinesses up and running,” Mr North said.

A Central Queenslander, with extensive family links to cattle station work and property management, Mr North studied environmental science and management at university and was formerly the ILC’s executive director of national program delivery.

He said from the perspective of being a beef producer, the future looked very bright and there was plenty of confidence about.

“NIPE has been operating for 15 years now and we are well-placed to grow and diversify into new areas of agribusiness,” he said.

There was not one single aspect of cattle station management that leds to profitability but rather a combination of many, he said.

“Production cycles and the costs around those, market conditions, management of genetics and being on the front foot with technology - all these things dictate profitability,” Mr North said.

“The ability to diversify into the right areas is also important.

“For NIPE, there are other business objectives as well. Profit is not the single driver of our operations, although we do work hard on the commercial aspect.

“Driving indigenous employment and investment back onto indigenous land is core to our business.”

NIPE assists indigenous landholders to increase economic development and employment opportunities for themselves and future generations.

ILC chairperson Eddie Fry said NIPE was looking to capitalise on the growing demand for beef in what was shaping up to be a great period for the northern cattle industry.

The appointment of Mr North was an important step in its plans to grow and diversify, he said.

“NIPE wants to expand its business footprint through putting more existing Aboriginal-owned land into production - that’s where the real opportunities lie,” Mr Fry said.

“We are continually looking at forging partnerships with existing indigenous landholders and other industry partners.

“The new CEO will have a key role in strategically growing and diversifying our businesses and ensuring they employ indigenous people not only in entry level positions but also at supervisory and management levels.”

Page:
1
2
single page
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

is the national beef writer for Fairfax Agricultural Media.

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Wodonga weaners top at $1330 Angus weaner steers topped at $1330 and heifers at $1400 on the first day of the Wodonga sales.
Mustering up the Barkly's big mobs A SELECTION of images from Fiona Lake's new book, Biggest Mobs - Longest Shadows.

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
WA growers should be wary about commercialisation. In the eastern states we have seen recently
light grey arrow
Maybe its time for a new beef industry business model? History shows the fundamentals haven't
light grey arrow
Boris, You cannot be serious- come over to the East and see what a mess GrainCorp have made of
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil
Sumitomo to retain Emerald ownership
Elders says `clinical’ cut to live exports won’t hurt producers

Beef

Indigenous pastoral enterprise looks to diversify and grow NIPE, the National Indigenous Pastoral Enterprises, has appointed a new chief executive officer, a Queenslander with strong roots in the cattle game.
What is beyond the cattle price crest? Producers are being told they can plan for a higher-than-average cattle price range out to 2020.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Breeders scarcity behind “extreme” prices THE country’s depleted ewe flock has seen prices paid for breeding ewes near $300, with agents forecasting the supply scarcity to hit unseen “extremes” this spring.

Cropping

Wet takes gloss off chickpea yields The big wet has taken the gloss off northern chickpea yields.
Grow Notes Alerts go national A JOINT Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) and Agriculture Victoria initiative to provide early warning of dangerous pest and disease incursions has been officially launched nationally.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW
Farm Weekly - WA
Queensland Country Life - QLD
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD
Stock & Land - VIC
Stock Journal - SA

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables