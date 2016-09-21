PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Lawsons Angus online only bull sale heralds new era

SHAN GOODWIN
21 Sep, 2016 10:40 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Lawsons Angus sale bulls that will be listed online from Friday.
Lawsons Angus sale bulls that will be listed online from Friday.

ONE of Australia’s largest seedstock producers, Lawsons Angus, is offering its entire line-up of NSW and Victorian spring bulls online only in a move those in the livestock marketing business believe heralds a new era.

In a fresh concept, Lawsons will offer clients the opportunity to inspect the bulls during an open week while the sale runs on AuctionsPlus from this Friday until next.

Lawsons is offering 73 bulls and inspections will be at “Box Range”, Boorowa in the NSW Central Tablelands and “Glenburn”, Yea, in Victoria.

Lawsons Angus produces 1000 performance-tested Angus bulls a year across a wide range of production environments and, along with NSW and Victoria, has operations in Queensland and Western Australia.

AuctionsPlus will be involved in around 130 bull sales this year, the majority of them interface events where online auctions compliment physical sales.

Business development manager Ciaran O’Gorman said some had been run entirely online but the open week format was a first and Lawsons venturing into the space, given the operation’s size and prominence, marked a milestone.

Already a second big outfit, the Hornery Group’s Bar H Grazing, has put its hand up to do an entirely online sale of Wagyu bulls in late October under a similar open day concept.

“I believe we are on the verge of this taking off in a big way,” Mr O’Gorman said.

“The benefits are clear - it is a far easier way to run a bull sale. There is less labour involved, it’s easier on the animals and buyers have the convenience to inspect bulls in the paddock in their own time.

“The fact stock remain undisturbed is a huge win for both buyers and vendors.”

With big money being spent on bulls this spring selling season, the impetus to study estimated breeding values and crunch the numbers on the value of a sire is strong - which is one of the reasons leading studs are looking at this innovative new selling concept, according to Mr O’Gorman.

Lawsons principle Harry Lawson said producers were operating in an increasingly competitive marketplace and everyone had less time to get more done.

“Why not work with our customers to better enable them to make an informed decision in their own time and purchase the animals when best suits them?” he said.

The Lawson sale kicks off at 9am on Friday and closes 3pm September 30.

FarmOnline
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

is the national beef writer for Fairfax Agricultural Media.

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Wodonga weaners top at $1330 Angus weaner steers topped at $1330 and heifers at $1400 on the first day of the Wodonga sales.
Mustering up the Barkly's big mobs A SELECTION of images from Fiona Lake's new book, Biggest Mobs - Longest Shadows.

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
These clowns clearly have no clue as to who owns Australian Agricultural land.
light grey arrow
It looks as if the Australian public have had the wool pulled over their eyes and we are
light grey arrow
WA growers should be wary about commercialisation. In the eastern states we have seen recently
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil
Sumitomo to retain Emerald ownership

Beef

Lawsons Angus online only bull sale heralds new era ONE of Australia’s largest seedstock producers, Lawsons Angus, is offering its entire line-up of NSW and Victorian spring bulls online only in a move those in the livestock marketing business believe heralds a new era.
Indigenous pastoral enterprise looks to diversify and grow NIPE, the National Indigenous Pastoral Enterprises, has appointed a new chief executive officer, a Queenslander with strong roots in the cattle game.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.

Cropping

Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.
Grow Notes Alerts go national A JOINT Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) and Agriculture Victoria initiative to provide early warning of dangerous pest and disease incursions has been officially launched nationally.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW
Farm Weekly - WA
Queensland Country Life - QLD
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD
Stock & Land - VIC
Stock Journal - SA

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables