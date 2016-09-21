PHOTOS & VIDEOS

ONE of Australia’s largest seedstock producers, Lawsons Angus, is offering its entire line-up of NSW and Victorian spring bulls online only in a move those in the livestock marketing business believe heralds a new era.

In a fresh concept, Lawsons will offer clients the opportunity to inspect the bulls during an open week while the sale runs on AuctionsPlus from this Friday until next.

Lawsons is offering 73 bulls and inspections will be at “Box Range”, Boorowa in the NSW Central Tablelands and “Glenburn”, Yea, in Victoria.

Lawsons Angus produces 1000 performance-tested Angus bulls a year across a wide range of production environments and, along with NSW and Victoria, has operations in Queensland and Western Australia.

AuctionsPlus will be involved in around 130 bull sales this year, the majority of them interface events where online auctions compliment physical sales.

Business development manager Ciaran O’Gorman said some had been run entirely online but the open week format was a first and Lawsons venturing into the space, given the operation’s size and prominence, marked a milestone.

Already a second big outfit, the Hornery Group’s Bar H Grazing, has put its hand up to do an entirely online sale of Wagyu bulls in late October under a similar open day concept.

“I believe we are on the verge of this taking off in a big way,” Mr O’Gorman said.

“The benefits are clear - it is a far easier way to run a bull sale. There is less labour involved, it’s easier on the animals and buyers have the convenience to inspect bulls in the paddock in their own time.

“The fact stock remain undisturbed is a huge win for both buyers and vendors.”

With big money being spent on bulls this spring selling season, the impetus to study estimated breeding values and crunch the numbers on the value of a sire is strong - which is one of the reasons leading studs are looking at this innovative new selling concept, according to Mr O’Gorman.

Lawsons principle Harry Lawson said producers were operating in an increasingly competitive marketplace and everyone had less time to get more done.

“Why not work with our customers to better enable them to make an informed decision in their own time and purchase the animals when best suits them?” he said.

The Lawson sale kicks off at 9am on Friday and closes 3pm September 30.