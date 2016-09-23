PHOTOS & VIDEOS

UP to a month of saved labour time a year, liveweight gains of three per cent annually due to better utilisation of pastures and the doubling of carrying capacity via better infrastructure design.

These are some of the hard dollar values that have been put on the use of spatial information in the grazing industry.

The NRM Spacial Hub, a new web-based tool that improves on-farm management and investment decisions by tapping into the world’s latest mapping and imagery technology, was one of several new beef industry innovations put under the spotlight at a Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) breakfast in Brisbane this month.

Scientists and research managers presented overviews of spatial information work, telemetry and the novel VegeMachine ® software which gives graziers in-depth insights into their ground cover.

Technologies on the verge of moving from the research arena to commercial reality were showcased.

Spatial information is the digital connection between location, people and activities. It can graphically illustrate what is happening - where, how and why - to show the insight and impact of the past, the present and the likely future.

Phil Tickle, from the CRC for Spatial Information (CRCSI), an international research and development centre in Victoria, said the Hub was a national initiative delivering online mapping, analysis and monitoring capabilities to Australia’s extensive grazing industry.

“It is becoming clear we have to start to join technologies up in the beef industry and the Spatial Hub is one way of doing that,” he said.

“It gives a producer the ability to look at 30 years of data in about 30 seconds.

“Terabytes of data are at your fingertips.”

After a two-year development phase, the Hub, through CRCSI and the Australian Rangelands NRM Alliance, has now partnered with Australian Wool Innovation and MLA to move into commercial development.

Today there are 500 properties in the system but the new phase is expected to see double that number involved within a year and tens of thousands of users over time.