PHOTOS & VIDEOS

AS attention turns to when the inevitable correction in the cattle market is likely to start in earnest, producers are being told they can still plan for a higher-than-average price range out to 2020.

Stock agents, consultants and analysts say the increasingly tight supply of cattle for sale is likely to continue until at least next autumn.

Restocker demand, fuelled by optimistic seasonal forecasts, is also likely to get even hotter during that period, creating the ongoing ingredients for the market to linger at current rates.

Past that point, global dynamics, including growing production in countries Australia competes with and the ensuing lower demand for higher-priced Australian beef, should start to come into play.

Agribusiness banking specialist Rabobank points out farmgate cattle prices are now the highest of all key producing countries in the world and its analysts believe that can not be sustained in the medium to longer term.

In its latest beef research report, Rabobank identifies six key factors that will influence cattle farmgate prices in the next few years.

Lower domestic production, record global beef production, increased competition from cheaper proteins, China’s role in global trade, market access and currency movements will be the main drivers of where cattle prices settle, it says.

Report author, animal protein analyst Matthew Costello said on balance, those developments underpinned a positive outlook for the cattle industry.

The big headwinds will come from forecast record global beef production by 2020.

Rabobank puts that figure at an additional five million tonnes of beef, driven mainly by Brazil and the United States, with Argentina also coming into the equation to a greater extent.

Around 1.5m tonnes of that will be exported, with China expected to take the lion’s share, Rabobank forecasts.

“China is fast becoming the most important cog in the world beef complex,” Mr Costello said.

Given Brazil’s ability to offer beef at significantly lower rates, where is Australia’s best chance of tapping into that Chinese demand?