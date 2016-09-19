PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Diversified red meat research funding delivers new peaks

SHAN GOODWIN
19 Sep, 2016 11:25 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Meat and Livestock Australia's grassfed productivity program manager Dr Nicholas Sangster.
Meat and Livestock Australia's grassfed productivity program manager Dr Nicholas Sangster.

DIVERSIFIED sources of red meat research funding are paving the way for innovations capable of delivering market and productivity gains across the full spectrum of the beef and sheep supply chain.

With the 20-year low in cattle supply impacting levy dollars generated for the industry’s major research and adoption provider, Meat and Livestock Australia, alternative sources of funding has been a strong focus.

The diversification is making solid ground in lifting leverage on producer’s contributions.

Some strategic partnerships have seen investments pulled together into significant multimillion dollar programs, where leverage of levy funds is eight to ten fold.

Looking out to 2020, MLA aims to generate up to 65 per cent of its annual research and development investment from sources distinct from the producer levy.

The diversification had changed the landscape of how research was being championed and provided vehicles for funding farsighted, longer-term projects, according to MLA’s Dr Nicholas Sangster.

The key alternative funding source is MLA’s Donor Company, MDC, but others include rural research and development for profit funds from the Federal Government, co-operative research centres and co-investment projects.

MDC has been operating in overdrive this year, with the appointment of an inaugural chief executive officer Dr Christine Pitt in March.

MDC’s agenda is to attract commercial investment and fast-track innovations across the value chain so the Australian red meat and livestock industry can remain competitive on a world stage.

Since it began in 1999, MDC has brought in investment from every part of the value chain, including processors, value-adders, breed societies, large pastoral companies and even international collaborators and technology providers.

This has seen an investment in more than 800 projects with a total value of $320m.

As of the end of June, the total value of projects in progress within MDC was $130m.

Dr Pitt said those projects include animal health, eating quality and product integrity, environmental sustainability, automation, new products and packaging concepts and both on and off-farm productivity.

A key area of investment had been in the space of animal welfare and environmental improvements, she said.

“These are key areas for our industry as we move forward, helping to yield a more profitable, sustainable and globally competitive red meat and livestock industry,” she said.

A recent impact assessment showed for every dollar invested in MDC over the past five years, $4 in current and future benefits had been generated.

The development of a DNA-based diagnostic test for Johnes disease, which cuts waiting time from three months with the previous culture-based test to just one week, has been the result of one on-farm project.

Another big one has been automated processing technology.

“With more sustainable labour requirements, safer operating environments, less wastage and greater consistency, the value from this technology will flow back to producers,” Dr Pitt said.

“In fact, economic modelling shows that producers capture 24 per cent of the benefit from any increase in productivity by processors.”

Dr Pitt said there were considerable opportunities for livestock industries due to Australia’s comparative advantage combined with increasing global demand in emerging Asian markets.

“However, to realise these opportunities, the industry will need to embrace new approaches to innovation that focus on deep market insights, a focus on creating new customer value and a willingness to move away from a commodity mindset to one that delivers high value premium food,” she said.

“The future will be volatile and uncertain and companies that rely on a business as usual approach are unlikely to succeed.”

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmOnline
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

is the national beef writer for Fairfax Agricultural Media.

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Wodonga weaners top at $1330 Angus weaner steers topped at $1330 and heifers at $1400 on the first day of the Wodonga sales.
Mustering up the Barkly's big mobs A SELECTION of images from Fiona Lake's new book, Biggest Mobs - Longest Shadows.

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
What did GGL do to lose $2.7 million in one year? Under such circumstances, why would members
light grey arrow
Emeralds previous owners/management clearly showed growers where they stood in their minds when
light grey arrow
Very novel but very idealistic & provides no answer to feeding the humans of the world or giving
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil
Sumitomo to retain Emerald ownership
Elders says `clinical’ cut to live exports won’t hurt producers
Elders’ live export exit pleases shareholders
APVMA relocation under fire
Why farmer-run GGL’s bid for Elders never lit up

Beef

Domestic beef market holds its value THE DOMESTIC beef market is proving the backbone of the game at the moment, holding its value despite price-driven declining consumption.
Tighter cattle supplies on the cards with a wet spring A WIDESPREAD wetter-than-average spring and the potential for 2017 to be a La Nina year is pointing to cattle supply tightening even more than forecast as herd rebuilding shifts into overdrive.
Breeders scarcity behind “extreme” prices THE country’s depleted ewe flock has seen prices paid for breeding ewes near $300, with agents forecasting the supply scarcity to hit unseen “extremes” this spring.
New sire trial to lift Merino performances SA will host its first Merino sire evaluation trial in an effort to benchmark the performance of the state’s modern Merino sires.

Cropping

Grow Notes Alerts go national A JOINT Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) and Agriculture Victoria initiative to provide early warning of dangerous pest and disease incursions has been officially launched nationally.
Barley lodging problems Last week's wild weather has knocked a lot of barley to the ground, which will create difficulties come harvest time.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW
Farm Weekly - WA
Queensland Country Life - QLD
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD
Stock & Land - VIC
Stock Journal - SA

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables