PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Chickpea prices in Australia have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above overseas market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

Although the extent of damage to this year’s estimated 1 million hectare desi chickpea planting in NSW, Queensland and into South Australia is far from clear, wet weather this week could decide the fate of many more crops.

Grain traders began dealing with a run of contract washouts last week, mostly in NSW.

Most concern centres on disease issues in Central West NSW, while recent outbreaks and flooding in the North West and southern Queensland have also caused sudden yield losses on some holdings.

Croppers who are worried about filling their contracts are being urged to start talking to their agronomists and grain buyers now, rather than leaving a decision too long.

Growers are also being warned to be aware the late maturing crop might delay harvest and stall deliveries to export packers in the critical October-November period when grain should ideally be processed and shipped to the sub-continent.

Traders say it has not been too difficult at this stage for farmers to buy contracts back, or even look to neighbours to find enough alternative grain supplies to meet contract obligations.

Legally growers must fulfill their forward sale obligations, or buy contracts back from a trader who can find an alternative source of grain to meet the order.

Estimates within the trade suggest forward sales have, on average, accounted for about 40 per cent to 50pc of this year’s crop, although many were much more conservative.

Historically high prices and – until the past few weeks – a welcome run of good crop-growing winter rainfall events, fuelled a rush of forward contract sales based on area and tonnage commitments this year.

Forward price contracts in the past six months have been in the $750 to $1000 a tonne range, although most growers appear to have locked in below $900/t.