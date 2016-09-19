PHOTOS & VIDEOS

A JOINT Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) and Agriculture Victoria initiative to provide early warning of dangerous pest and disease incursions has been officially launched nationally.

Grow Notes Alert was released nationally at last week’s Birchip Cropping Group (BCG) main field day.

Already it has played a major role in the timely release of information regarding the spread of Russian Wheat Aphid across South Australia, Victoria and NSW earlier in the year.

It provides digital early warning alerts for crop diseases, pests and weeds.

Project manager Chris Pittock, Agriculture Victoria, said the system helped cut the lag time in getting information out to growers.

“Under previous systems, the lag time meant by the time we got the information to growers the problem was well and truly upon them.

“With Grow Notes Alert we got an alert regarding RWA out within 24 hours of officially identifying the aphid.”

Since then, alerts have gone out regarding the presence of blackleg and sclerotinia in canola, ascochyta in chickpeas and rust pressures in cereal crops.

Dr Pittock said the warnings allowed growers to go out and look to see if the problems were present in their own crop and contain their spread.

He said farmers had been pleased with the service and there was increasing demand.

“Over 4000 people saw our sclerotinia alert, with most hits coming from the northern region and a large number of those visitors clicked through for further information," Dr Pittock said.

Operationally, the Grow Notes Alert system is a two-way program, allowing growers to log any unusual observations from the paddock.

“Growers can upload photos on the spot, feeding relevant and immediate information back to our extensive range of experts across Australia.”

Once receiving an alert, growers can then access a range of information surrounding a particular issue to allow them to make the best management decision to control the problem.

“The more data received from the paddock, the more thorough the service becomes.”