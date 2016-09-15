PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Sophie wins national Rural Women’s Award

KIM CHAPPELL
15 Sep, 2016 09:41 AM
Orange's Sophie Hansen, winner of the 2016 RIRDC Rural Women Award and runner up Western Australia's Kalyn Fletcher.
Orange's Sophie Hansen, winner of the 2016 RIRDC Rural Women Award and runner up Western Australia's Kalyn Fletcher.

DEER farmer, food blogger and author Sophie Hansen has been named the national winner of the 2016 Rural Industries Research and Development Corporation Rural Women’s Award.

Mrs Hansen, from Orange, NSW, received the award at a gala dinner in Parliament House tonight.

The award celebrates brilliant women and the positive impact they have on rural industries, businesses and communities.

Western Australian finalist and seed producer, Kalyn Fletcher, was named runner-up.

As the NSW state winner, Ms Hansen received $10,000 to develop her project My Open Kitchen, an online learning course assisting food producers in the use of social media to better connect with their consumers.

As the national winner, she receives a further $10,000 to strengthen her leadership skills and share her experience with others around the country.

Ms Fletcher will use her $10,000 bursary to pursue her passion to expand tropical agriculture in Australia’s north.

Ms Fletcher will undertake a study tour of the Cerrado Region of Brazil where she will learn from South America’s highly successful tropical agriculture industry and bring new ideas and practices home to the Kimberley’s Ord River region.

Rural Industries Research and Development Corporation (RIRDC) managing director, John Harvey congratulated Mrs Hansen on winning the national award and said her desire to support farmers to use social media to capture their stories was an example of rural leadership at its best.

“Sophie will be a brilliant ambassador for the RIRDC Rural Women’s Award,” Mr Harvey said.

“She has the talent to create real change through influencing the conversation around educating consumers on where their food comes from and to buy local.

“This is a really positive message that will benefit our farmers and the broader food industry. Sophie’s passion is contagious.”

Mr Harvey also congratulated Ms Fletcher on being the national runner-up.

“Kalyn’s aspiration to further the expansion of northern Australia is exciting,” he said.

“She has the passion, drive and determination to make a difference in her region and to the wider Australian tropical agriculture industry.

“Kalyn should be commended not just for what she has already done for rural Australia, but for her leadership potential in the future.”

The state finalists were:

NSW state winner – Sophie Hansen, Orange

Northern Territory state winner – Martina Matzner, Humpty Doo

Queensland state winner – Emma Robinson, Charters Towers

South Australian state winner – Robbie Davis, Meningie

Tasmanian state winner – Rebecca Duffy, Rowella

Victorian state winner – Dr Jessica Lye, Melbourne

Western Australian state winner – Kalyn Fletcher, Kununurra

Applications for the 2017 Rural Women’s Award close on October 31, 2016.

