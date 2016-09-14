PHOTOS & VIDEOS

AUSTRALIAN native birds are not to be considered pests to horticulture crops under any circumstances.

That was the feather-ruffling statement Professor Gisela Kaplan delivered to a room of some 150 nut growers and industry stakeholders at the inaugural Tri-Nut Conference in Tasmania recently.

Professor Kaplan is an adjunct professor in animal behaviour in the Centre for Neuroscience and Animal Behaviour at the University of New England.

She also owns a lychee orchard in Armidale and has extensively studied the behaviour of birds, particularly Australian native species.

Professor Kaplan said one of the difficulties in growing horticulture crops in harmony with birds is the geography.

"Humans like the same territory as birds. We tend to settle in areas which are most bird rich and we tend to plant in areas which are most bird rich," she said.

"You're producing one of the most desirable food items on the planet for all animals.

"You are plonking their favourite food source into an area where everyone would like them."

But she was adamant from the outset on how they should be perceived.

"Let me first say that native birds in Australia are never, ever, under any circumstances to be considered pests," she said.

"They are in fact the gifts to the world."

According to 2007 federal government figures, bird damage costs the Australian horticulture industry almost $300 million annually.

More than 60 bird species are known to damage horticultural crops.

Another challenge in dealing with nut-hungry birds is the high intelligence of native species such as galahs, black cockatoos and sulphur-crested cockatoos.

Having personally nursed native birds back to health after injury, Professor Kaplan gave examples of their ability to damage structures such as wire frames or even dismantle small machines such as cameras.

She said offensive methods are not necessarily the best strategies.

"If you start applying war tactics, they will fight back," she said.