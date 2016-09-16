PHOTOS & VIDEOS

AS the various agriculture sectors wait to see the outcome from the Working Holiday Maker Visa Review, discussion has arisen over whether the Seasonal Worker Program could fill the gap should backpackers decided to venture elsewhere.

The Seasonal Worker Program (SWP) began in 2012, building on the three-year trial known as the Pacific Seasonal Worker Pilot Scheme.

It assists agricultural businesses unable to source local Australian labour to fill their seasonal low-skilled vacancies.

The businesses are provided with an opportunity to organise a team of seasonal workers in advance of the season.

Workers can be recruited from eight Pacific island countries and Timor-Leste.

But citrus grower and Voice of Horticulture chair Tania Chapman said there are significant logistical and financial hurdles in utilising the SWP.

"The government has previously made comments that one of the solutions to our harvest labour is the Seasonal Worker Program," she said.

"The issues with the program are that you can bring in a set number of workers for six months and you have to give them a set number of hours or a minimum weekly wage.

"Given horticulture is dependent on weather, on markets, and fruit can ripen at slightly different times each year, this type of labour program does not give the flexibility we need to harvest our crops.

"But the other resounding thing is most average growers simply cannot afford the cost.

"To bring in 30 workers is an upfront cost of $80,000- airfares, accommodation, place of prayer, transport- I know of very few business’ that could afford this."

There are longer term benefits to choosing seasonal workers over working holiday makers, according to the director of the Development Policy Centre at the Australian National University, Professor Stephen Howes.

He said it was important to remember backpackers are essentially coming for a holiday and will work to support that, whereas seasonal workers come with the lone task of earning an income.