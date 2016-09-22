PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Wholesaler admits breaching Hort Code of Conduct

ASHLEY WALMSLEY
22 Sep, 2016 12:00 PM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 

A VICTORIAN wholesaler has admitted to breaching the Horticulture Code of Conduct.

Melbourne-based fruit and vegetable wholesaler, Young Sang & Co, is undertaking corrective measures after trading in horticulture produce with a number of Queensland-based growers last year without horticulture produce agreements (HPAs).

It also failed to prepare or make publicly available a document setting out the general terms and conditions under which it would trade with growers.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) accepted a court enforceable undertaking from the company.

The undertaking comes as the federal government conducts a review of the Horticulture Code.

The mandatory industry code was introduced in 2007 to improve the clarity and transparency of transactions between growers and traders of horticulture produce, and to provide a fair and impartial dispute resolution process.

But an independent review released in February this year recommended significant changes to the code.

ACCC deputy chair Dr Michael Schaper said one of the key issues raised by industry participants at the ACCC’s recent horticulture and viticulture regional workshops was a lack of clarity and transparency of contract terms.

“It is important that trade arrangements between growers and traders in horticulture produce comply with the code, and that growers have access to the documents which provides the basis of their business relationship with traders such as wholesalers," Dr Schaper said.

"This helps to provide certainty for growers about contract terms."

Young Sang has undertaken that it will not engage with growers without HPAs and terms of trade, and that it will place a corrective notice on its website for 90 days and send a letter to all the growers it has traded with since 2015 attaching a copy of the undertaking, its terms of trade, and a draft HPA where applicable.

Additionally, the undertaking requires Young Sang to implement and regularly review a Horticulture Code of Conduct compliance program.

Although the undertaking involves its wholesaler arm, Young Sang is also a vegetable grower.

Last year the company opened the first stage of its 4.3 hectare greenhouse development in Bundaberg which produces capsicums, Roma tomatoes, petite capsicums and special snacking varieties of tomatoes.

The facility is part of Young Sang's farming division, United Wholesalers and Growers (UWG), with the crops grown in the facility coming under the Brella Fields brand.

The ACCC's announcement of the breach attracted comment from both Fresh State, the member organisation representing the interests of Melbourne wholesalers, and from wholesale markets representative group, Fresh Markets Australia (FMA).

FMA executive director Andrew Young said in light of the breach, the organisation was strongly supportive of the use of documented terms of trade but noted it is a responsibility of both growers and wholesalers.

“The task of promoting compliance has been made very difficult because of the unworkable requirements of the code,” Mr Young said.

“On that basis, it is perhaps very unfair for the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) to pursue compliance requirements against a trader (wholesaler), if they are not going to seek those same undertakings from grower.”

Fresh State president Shane Schnitzler said the Young Sang findings should not tarnish the whole industry.

"Fresh State are pleased that Young Sang have worked cooperatively with the ACCC and are rectifying any breaches made under the Horticulture Code of Conduct," Mr Schnitzler said.

"Young Sang are a reputable business running a national vertically integrated operation and sought to fix the breach as soon possible.

"The vast majority of wholesalers within the Melbourne Market do comply with base level commercial requirements pursuant to the Horticulture Code of Conduct and Fresh State regularly remind all wholesalers of the need to ensure that this is the case."

A spokesperson from the Victorian Farmers Federation said the organisation would not be commenting as it was a private matter.

Growcom chief advocate Rachel MacKenzie said her organisation was pleased to see the code enforced but it highlighted the lack of true penalties which Growcom hopes to see remedied in the new code as per the reviewer's recommendation.

Mr Schnitzler said breaches of the code do occur from time to time from all parties, not just wholesalers.

"Fresh State inform and educate the market community as much as possible but at the end of the day it is up to individual businesses to ensure their processes are up to date," he said.

"Unfortunately the code in its current format is not a workable or fair document for commercial enterprise which makes it difficult."

Mr Young echoed similar comments.

“The government’s response to the current review of the Horticulture Code of Conduct must recognise the prior comments of the Centre for International Economics that the Code imposes a one-size-fits-all approach to address problems with transactions which comprise less than five per cent of total sales of domestically produced fruit and vegetables,” he said.

“The Federal Government must not repeat the grave mistake of a decade ago, implementing a new Code which is not supported by industry and remains unworkable.”

Page:
1
2
3
single page
FarmOnline

Ashley Walmsley

is the editor of Good Fruit and Vegetables.

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Wodonga weaners top at $1330 Angus weaner steers topped at $1330 and heifers at $1400 on the first day of the Wodonga sales.
Mustering up the Barkly's big mobs A SELECTION of images from Fiona Lake's new book, Biggest Mobs - Longest Shadows.

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Correct Jock. Selling what you don't already have is the biggest con ever introduced to
light grey arrow
When good systems do not deliver, "wheat grower for 53 years", it is caused by either the
light grey arrow
Totally agree "Wheat grower" , growers need to step up and elect a professional board who are
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

Beef

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.

Cropping

Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW
Farm Weekly - WA
Queensland Country Life - QLD
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD
Stock & Land - VIC
Stock Journal - SA

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables