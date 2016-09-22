PHOTOS & VIDEOS

A VICTORIAN wholesaler has admitted to breaching the Horticulture Code of Conduct.

Melbourne-based fruit and vegetable wholesaler, Young Sang & Co, is undertaking corrective measures after trading in horticulture produce with a number of Queensland-based growers last year without horticulture produce agreements (HPAs).

It also failed to prepare or make publicly available a document setting out the general terms and conditions under which it would trade with growers.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) accepted a court enforceable undertaking from the company.

The undertaking comes as the federal government conducts a review of the Horticulture Code.

The mandatory industry code was introduced in 2007 to improve the clarity and transparency of transactions between growers and traders of horticulture produce, and to provide a fair and impartial dispute resolution process.

But an independent review released in February this year recommended significant changes to the code.

ACCC deputy chair Dr Michael Schaper said one of the key issues raised by industry participants at the ACCC’s recent horticulture and viticulture regional workshops was a lack of clarity and transparency of contract terms.

“It is important that trade arrangements between growers and traders in horticulture produce comply with the code, and that growers have access to the documents which provides the basis of their business relationship with traders such as wholesalers," Dr Schaper said.

"This helps to provide certainty for growers about contract terms."

Young Sang has undertaken that it will not engage with growers without HPAs and terms of trade, and that it will place a corrective notice on its website for 90 days and send a letter to all the growers it has traded with since 2015 attaching a copy of the undertaking, its terms of trade, and a draft HPA where applicable.

Additionally, the undertaking requires Young Sang to implement and regularly review a Horticulture Code of Conduct compliance program.