PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Greater spraying accuracy is on offer with John Deere’s pulse width modulation nozzle control technology, ExactApply, set for release on 2018 model sprayers.

The technology helps sprayer operators maintain a consistent droplet size and pattern through a wide range of speeds, and reduces overlaps, skips and drift.

"The new ExactApply system was developed for producers and ag service providers who seek a higher level of control of product applications, especially improved application efficacy and accuracy in all field shapes and sizes," John Deere product marketing manager, crop protection and nutrient solutions, Doug Felter said.

“ExactApply’s pulse width modulation (PWM) system offers three times the pulsing frequency of traditional PWM systems on a wide variety of nozzles," Mr Felter said.

"This allows the sprayer to run at a consistent pressure and droplet size, regardless of the sprayer speed and application flow rate, for improved spray coverage across the entire field."

There’s also a range of other benefits including individual nozzle style section control with turn compensation.

And a nifty system allows the operator to switch spraying between two pre-selected nozzles with the push of a button from inside the cab.

The variable-rate and shut-off functionality at every nozzle (every 38 - 50 centimetres), provides an optimum version of section control.

"ExactApply is fully integrated with the GreenStar™ 2630 Display and SprayStar™, making it compatible with the entire suite of John Deere precision and data management products our application customers need," Mr Felter said.

"For both producers and ag service providers, it offers significant improvements in spray performance, coverage and accuracy, especially on point rows and irregular shaped fields."

With individual nozzle control, the ExactApply system allows turn compensation, a must for precision application..

The system also reduces the number of nozzles needed because of range increases on each nozzle while an alert system notifies the operator if a single nozzle is blocked.

For night spraying an impressive LED is built into every nozzle body giving a great view of the spray pattern.

The ExactApply is compatible with all boom sizes equipped with stainless steel plumbing.