PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Mahindra has entered the already crowded side by side utility vehicle market with the launch of the mPact range.

Designed and built in the USA, the mPact range is based on a full width three seater chassis design available in various configurations.

The 750 B Spec, features a Kohler 747cc petrol engine, 56.3 kilometres an hour top speed, a cargo box capacity of 544 kilograms and is fitted with gas shock lift assist, and class leading tow capacity of 952kg.

The 750 S adds alloy wheels, front hitch and electric powered cargo box lift.

All models feature standard four wheel drive with auto-lock front differential and 68 centimetre tyre on 35cm wheels, 304mm of ground clearance and a sturdy fully welded steel chassis with independent dual A-frame suspension on all four corners.

Combined with a CVT transmission with high, low, neutral, reverse and park and handbrake applied to all four wheels, large 260mm brake rotors (also on all four wheels) the mPact is designed to haul more, tow more and go more than the competition, according to Mahindra.

The unique Flex Hauler with it electric lift, aluminum drop side tray is the stand-out in the range.

Available in either a Kohler 747cc petrol or 1000cc diesel configuration, the Flex Hauler offers a true work vehicle with decent range from its 34 litre fuel tank.

There is an aluminum tray and a hose out checker plate tray option.

Topping out the range are two six seater crew cab models which maintain a decent cargo box capacity of 453kg.

The all new Mahindra mPact range will be available from October, 2016 with pricing starting at $16,990 ride away for the 750 B.

For more information see www.mahindraxtv.com.au