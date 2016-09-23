Canberra tourism gem on offer

A CANBERRA gem which represents a grand opportunity to get into the Canberra tourism circle is to be offered early next month.



“Redbrow Garden”, winner of more Canberra and Region Tourism Industry Award categories than any other tourism business including Ecotourism, Unique Accommodation and Visitor Experience, will be sold by auction at the Kurrajong Hotel Canberra on the 6th October.



The tranquil lakeside oasis incorporates a unique guest house accommodation in four lakeside en suite rooms and a popular wedding venue where numerous couples have tied the knot since 2004.



Located on the outskirts of the nation’s capital close to other acclaimed businesses including Poachers Pantry, Clonakilla Winery and Robin Rowe Chocolates, the property and associated small business enterprises will be sold with the retirement of well known tourism industry couple, David and Elisabeth Judge.



“After a lifetime of involvement in the Australian tourism industry at all levels, we are losing the battle against the ageing process and have finally decided to slow down and spend more time with children and grandchildren,” Mr Judge said.



“I have recently started as a volunteer guide with the Australian National Botanic Gardens and I’m looking forward to that very much”.



“Redbrow Garden” has been a true labour of love for David and Elisabeth, transforming a bare and barren sheep paddock in 1997 into one of the state’s most inspiring gardens which has been featured in a number of prestigious gardening magazines.



They have planted more than 30,000 trees on an area the size of a few football fields.



The extensive gardens, surrounding a large lake and wetland habitat, have been the venue for many fund raising events including the Eden Monaro Cancer Support Group, the Children’s Medical Research Institute and Australia’s Open Garden Scheme. Redbrow Garden Guesthouse, which has provided 4 star accommodation for hundreds of couples, families and common interest groups from Australia and overseas, was opened in 2004 by Television personality and writer Mary Moody and Canberra radio gardening guru Mark Carmody.



The property has also been featured on Getaway, Sydney Weekender and dancer and actor Paul Mercurio’s television series, Mercurios Menu.



Open garden tours: Sundays 25 September, 2 October 12-1pm sharp and Wednesday October 5, at 4-5pm.

