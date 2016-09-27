Boggabilla grower takes GRDC chairman role

CURRENT Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) director John Woods is taking up the position of chairman for a three year term.

Mr Woods, a northern region grower from Boggabilla, is a former NSW Farmers vice president with almost two decades of history with the GRDC.

He will replace outgoing chairman Richard Clark.

Minster for Agriculture and Water Resources Barnaby Joyce welcomed Mr Woods to his new role.

“It’s my pleasure to appoint Boggabilla grower, Mr Woods, as chairperson of the GRDC and I look forward to working with him on tackling the issues facing Australia’s grains industry,” Mr Joyce said.

“As a current GRDC director and the owner and manager of Booroola Pastoral Co, Mr Woods is well placed to take on the position.



“He not only brings valuable on-farm experience from his 5200 hectare agribusiness covering cropping operations in northern NSW and southern Queensland but also has professional qualifications in applied science in rural technology and agribusiness.”

Mr Joyce said Mr Woods agricultural background included involvement with the National Agricultural Monitoring System, National Rural Advisory Council, Chemcert Training Queensland, Rural Financial Counselling Service Review Committee, Cotton Australia, Agricultural Finance Forum, Farmsafe Queensland, Queensland Farmers Federation and FARMBIS.

“I also want to take this opportunity to thank outgoing chair Richard Clark for the leadership, skills and expertise he brought to the GRDC’s operation since his appointment in 2013,” Mr Joyce said.

“During Mr Clark’s time as chair, he has led the corporation to focus more on strategic partnerships, such as that with Bayer, which focuses on development of resistance–busting herbicides.

“Mr Clark has ensured a smooth introduction of a new board, and recently a new managing director.



“He has also strengthened regional ties with the roll-out of regional offices across the country and, as an experienced farmer and company director, has brought a deep understanding of the challenges facing the industry.”