Lawsons goes online only with bull sale

ONE of Australia’s largest seedstock producers, Lawsons Angus, is offering its entire line-up of NSW and Victorian spring bulls online only in a move those in the livestock marketing business believe heralds a new era.

In a fresh concept, Lawsons will offer clients the opportunity to inspect the bulls during an open week while the sale runs on AuctionsPlus from this Friday until next.

Lawsons is offering 73 bulls and inspections will be at “Box Range”, Boorowa in NSW and “Glenburn”, Yea, in Victoria.

Lawsons Angus produces 1000 performance-tested Angus bulls a year across a wide range of production environments and, along with NSW and Victoria, has operations in Queensland and Western Australia.

AuctionsPlus will be involved in around 130 bull sales this year, the majority of them interface events where online auctions compliment physical sales.

Business development manager Ciaran O’Gorman said some had been run entirely online but the open week format was a first and Lawsons venturing into the space, given the operation’s size and prominence, marked a milestone.

Already a second big outfit, the Hornery Group’s Bar H Grazing, has put its hand up to do an entirely online sale of Wagyu bulls in late October under a similar open day concept.

“I believe we are on the verge of this taking off in a big way,” Mr O’Gorman said.

“The benefits are clear - it is a far easier way to run a bull sale.



“There is less labour involved, it’s easier on the animals and buyers have the convenience to inspect bulls in the paddock in their own time.

“The fact stock remain undisturbed is a huge win for both buyers and vendors.

“The other great benefit is the ability for the vendors to spend one-on-one time with the buyers and build relationships.



“Buyers get a better understanding of the direction of the stud and breeding and why the bulls are bred on that line.”



