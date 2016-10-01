AFL baffles Americans just like Trump bewilders Aussies

ASK an American for their opinion on Australian rules football or the likely winner of today’s AFL grand-final and they’ll express positive recognition for the Aussie sport but will struggle to name the two teams playing-off for the premiership title.

Americans also look at Australia’s unique number one winter sport with an odd sense of bewilderment, viewing it as some form of deliberately disorganised, recreational chaos.

About 17,000kms away from the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) at New York City’s Australian Bar, a healthy and largely patriotic crowd will gather to watch this year’s season decider between the Sydney Swans and the Western Bulldogs.

The MCG battle will erupt at about 2.40pm on a Saturday afternoon before about a roaring crowd of about 100,000 or more fans.

In New York, the Australian Bar is expected to close its doors, after reaching a capacity crowd of about 250, near 9.30pm Friday night, about three hours ahead of bounce-down.

The bar’s general manager, Adam Williams, originally from Melbourne, said this would be his fourth AFL grand-final working at the popular establishment on 38th Street in midtown Manhattan and it was never a dull occasion.

In that time, he’s come to understand the way Americans look at Aussie rules and how it perplexes and challenges their basic sporting perceptions.

Mr Williams said the vast majority of Americans know what AFL is and like what they see, but struggle to comprehend the rules and are baffled by its apparent lack of regulation and order.

“Americans look at Australian rules football with intrigue but also confusion,” he said.

“Generally their immediate reaction is to say, ‘what the hell is this sport; what are the players wearing; and how is it being refereed?”

When urged to explain the rules, Mr Williams says he tells Americans that Aussie rules is like a combination of the National Football League (NFL) - that’s commonly referred to in Australia as gridiron - rugby and soccer.

He said the sport can often play a positive diplomatic role in bringing Americans and Australians together.

Tonight’s crowd at the bar is likely to comprise 80 per cent Australian travellers or expats living in NYC or the US.

He said an astonished local will likely buddy-up with someone from down-under to gain a deeper understanding of the game and clarification of its rules and tactics, in a friendly conversation, over a beer or two.

Sadiq, a New York local who grew up playing squash with a strong interest in all sports, said he knew about AFL football and admired its physical toughness but questioned if there were any actual rules.

“It’s that crazy sport played by even crazier Australians with no rules and the players that wear no protective clothing,” he said.

While the AFL grand-final is unlikely to raise more than a ripple on the US psyche at the moment, the biggest show in town right now - that’s generating unprecedented bar-talk and media air-time - is the presidential contest.

And just like Americans look at the AFL - with a high-level recognition and genuine interest but bewilderment at how the game is being played – it’s the same for how Australians are observing the US presidential race between Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Mr Trump has thrown the traditional rule-book out the window and invented his own form of political reality and social order, to cast himself as an outsider to woo disgruntled voters with a promise to “make American great again”.

And like the Western Bulldogs, this wealthy real-estate mogul is a roaring underdog who’s travelled a lot further than many experts predicted he ever would and is now in with a big chance of taking out the actual title-fight.

And like the Swans with regular appearances in finals, Ms Clinton is no stranger to US politics and was a clear victor of the first presidential debate held on Monday night before a live television audience of about 100 million viewers.

In contrast to his poised and factually-driven opponent, who was mostly marked down by analysts due to her often smug appearance and smirking, Mr Trump sniffed, blustered and bashed his way through the political talk-fest like Mike Tyson with the flu, while throwing verbal punches that mostly only injured himself.

As an aside, US agricultural or rural policy failed to rate any genuine mention, by either of the two candidates, in the debate

While it’s not advised to talk politics in any bar, the unprecedented intrigue surrounding the Trump v Clinton presidential battle means that social taboo is near-on impossible to uphold right now across the US.

The world is watching the race closely and most have their fingers and toes crossed hoping that common sense will eventually prevail.

Mr Williams said with both candidates living in New York City or State, there was a heightened sense of anticipation and interest in the political challenge locally.

But he said there was also a growing feeling of despair about the final outcome.

Most Americans feel there will be no winner on election-day with the choice boiling down to the lesser of two evils, with voters agonising over which of the two candidates is the least unpleasant option, he said.

“The general mood towards Donald Trump is one of cynicism with many people thinking it’s a bit of a joke that he could actually become the next US President and that he’s come this far,” he said.

“People are also a bit fearful about what Trump could do, if he was in fact elected.”

Mr Williams said the attitude towards Ms Clinton was less anxious, with many Americans not viewing her candidacy as a joke or making it a subject of ridicule, while believing she’s far more qualified and experienced for the job, than Mr Trump.

However, he said Americans had a serious trust issue towards Ms Clinton due to her involvement in an email scandal, which her opponent has attacked with regular vigour, to question her judgment and character.

In response, Ms Clinton has used the wealth of material at her disposal to do the same including urging her opponent to publicly release his own personal taxation details.

The US presidential contest has been bubbling away for almost 18-months in various shapes and forms and is heading towards judgment day with polling set to be held on November 8.

Thankfully for devoted Swans and Bulldogs fans, their anxieties will soon be over as they’ll know the grand-final result and winner by about 5pm Saturday, or roughly 3am in NYC.

Meanwhile, the AFL’s profile has received a healthy boost in the US with the likes of American born Mason Cox performing well for Collingwood and setting an example and pathway for others to follow, while several high-profile ex-AFL players have also become NFL punters.

United States Australian Football League (USAFL) Operations Manager Doren James said the local competition grew 17pc last year to 1200 players, with college and female players providing the biggest growth trends in participation.

The USAFL is hosting its National Championships in Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida, from October 15 to 16 featuring teams like the New York Magpies, Los Angeles Dragons, Denver Bulldogs, Calgary Kangaroos, Minnesota Freeze and the Seattle Grizzlies.

Mr James said Americans found the sport of AFL to be highly entertaining and were very impressed with the athleticism and skill needed to play the game, but also confused by the rules.

He said there would be dozens of grand-final parties held across the country today with thousands of fans watching.

When asked what AFL is, the most common response is “that crazy Aussie game” that’s like a combination of rugby and soccer, he said.

It seems some Australians also have trouble understanding the rules, including Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull who admitted yesterday he was tipping a Swans win by eight points, given he was a supporter, but would flunk a footy quiz.

Mr Turnbull said the Bulldogs would be the sentimental favourites and underdogs given the last time they won a grand-final was in 1954, before he was born.

While in New York recently, Mr Turnbull spoke about Sydney defender Aliir Aliir in his speech to the United Nation’s General Assembly to highlight Australian diversity and inclusion.

Aliir Aliir was born in a refugee camp in Kenya to South Sudanese parents and his family moved to Australia when he was seven years old – but has unfortunately been ruled out of today’s game due to an injury.

“I mentioned him (Aliir Aliir) with pride because I really admire what he has done (and) I admire what he stands for,” Mr Turnbull said.

“He’s a great tribute to Australia’s humanitarian program, our multicultural nation and the inclusiveness of the AFL.”