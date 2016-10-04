Jack’s Creek Wagyu best steak in the world. Again

AUSTRALIAN Wagyu producer, Jack’s Creek based at Breeza near Gunnedah, NSW, has again produced the World's Best Steak.



This year’s London based competition was even tougher than last year with 17 countries and 83 of the world’s top beef producers entering the prestigious competition.

The Jack's Creek winning steak came from a Wagyu F2+ grain-fed for 450 days at Geoff Willett’s specialist Wagyu feedlot, Maydan, Warwick, Qld. The sirloin entered was wet aged for 40 days then dry aged for five days.

Jack's Creek managing director Patrick Warmoll said considerable time was spent selecting the entry and this win confirmed Australia is producing the best beef in the world.

“Winning last year was one of the biggest things to happen to us and our brand awareness rocketed. It’s been great for business,” Mr Wormall said.



“This is as much a win for Australia as it is for us. We will be going for the hat trick next year.”

Australia Agricultural Company’s Wylarah Wagyu brand was also awarded gold.

Overall, Australian entries were award three out of the nine gold medals, three of the 12 silver medals and three of the 12 bronze medals. Australia won more medals than any other country.

Chair of judges and butcher Keith Boxley said every gold medal winner was worthy of winning the top prize but the overall winner was outstanding. It scored highly on appearance, quality, taste and tenderness.

“People are getting more selective about the meat they eat and they want something more prepared,” Mr Boxley said.



“As a butcher judging this competition, I'm looking for something that looks and tastes nice that has no gristle.”

Jack’s Creeks’ award winning beef can be found in many of Australia’s top restaurants including ARIA, BLACK by ezard, Catalina, LuMi Bar and Dining and many more.

ARIA’s head chef Ben Turner said Jack’s Creek beef is always a consistent and tasty product.

Catalina’s executive chef Mark Axisa rated Jack's Creek beef as being of the highest quality and with the fullest flavour.



“It is a pleasure having the Jack's Creek dry-aged ribeye on my menu; it just flies out the door," Mr Axisa said.

Jack’s Creek is still regarded as a relative newcomer in the world of specialist beef after launching in 2000. However, in 1947 the Warmoll Family began farming in Breeza and the company’s links to fine food dates back to 1852, when the Warmoll Family emigrated from Ireland before opening butcher shops in the Victorian and NSW gold fields. The company is family run by co-founders and brothers, Philip and David Warmoll and sons Patrick and Robert Warmoll.

Jack’s Creek is at the forefront of Australian premium beef production – processing and marketing grain fed Wagyu and Angus, which it ships to more than 20 destinations around the world including Japan, Saudi Arabia, China and the Germany.



