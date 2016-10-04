Cattle Council seeking new CEO

CATTLE Council of Australia is seeking a new chief executive officer following Jed Matz’s announcement today he will step down as CEO from the organisation at the end of the year.

Cattle Council president Howard Smith said Mr Matz had decided not seek an extension of his contract at the end of 2016.

Mr Matz has been with Cattle Council for the past 10 years. He started as policy director, becoming CEO in January 2013.

“Jed has been with Cattle Council for over 10 years and during that time has been a very strong advocate for the Australian beef industry,” Mr Smith said.

“On behalf of industry I thank Jed for his dedication to representing Australian beef producers.”

Mr Matz is widely recognised for driving significant reform and policy improvements including:

- Being the driving force behind the development and implementation Pasturefed Cattle Assurance System;



- Conceptualising the award winning Livestock Biosecurity Network.

- Developing and implementing the strategic plan for the grassfed beef sector.

- Negotiating acceptable welfare standards for land transport of livestock.

- Management of the Australian cattle industries policy response to the Governments proposed emissions trading scheme including attending COP 15.

Negotiating the Australian cattle industries requirements during the Korean, Japan and China trade agreements.

- Managing the Australian cattle industries policy response to the white paper on Beef Industry Language;

- Driving the implementation of definitions for key raising claims such as Grassfed, Free Range etc. being included in the beef language.

- Growing the Cattle Council’s Rising Champions Initiative to be the prominent beef leadership course and prize of 2016.

Mr Matz was also responsible for significant internal reform including:

- Increasing Cattle Council’s revenue by 100 per cent in the past four years including a significant surplus in 2015-16.

- Building the internal staff numbers, skills and capacity to ensure better policy and communications for beef producers.

Designing and implementing the Cattle Council consultative committee structure (a strong network of producers where all producers have an opportunity to be involved in policy);

Implementation of a new constitution and structure for Cattle Council to include direct membership and directly elected board members; and

The implementation of best practice governance frameworks for not-for-profit companies.

“Jed’s diligence to drive internal reform has led to Cattle Council becoming more transparent, more representative, more accountable and overall more successful,” Mr Smith said.

Mr Matz said it had been a privilege to work for Cattle Council.



“I have especially enjoyed working with cattle producers and developing friendships with the fantastic people who keep the industry running,” Mr Matz said.

“It is not always an easy job, but it is never dull and it is always very rewarding.”

