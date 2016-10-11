Dollisson farewells APAL top job

APPLE and Pear Australia Limited (APAL) board member Philip Turnbull replaced John Dollisson as chair of the organisation last week.

The shuffle came as Mr Dollisson moved on to "pursue other opportunities", according to a statement.

There has been industry speculation that Mr Dollisson might put his hand up for the Ausveg CEO position, left vacant since the departure of Richard Mulcahy in May this year, however this could not be confirmed.

Mr Turnbull has been a board member since 2006, initially joining as the director for pears and becoming an independent director in 2015.

He also sits on the newly-formed APAL Commercialisation sub-committee.

APAL chair Michele Allan said Mr Turnbull was familiar with the business structure and understood what the growing industry requires from its representative body.

“Philip brings a strong commercial understanding and growing background to the business," Ms Allan said.

"He comes from a growing family and knows the challenges and opportunities we have."

Mr Turnbull worked in marketing with Pacific Brands Food Group and Nestlé Dairy Products, managing a number of iconic Australian brands.

More recently, he was managing director of his family business, Turnbull Estate Pty Ltd, including an online gift retail and real estate solutions business.

INCOMING: Newly appointed APAL CEO Philip Turnbull has been a director on the board since 2006.

Mr Turnbull said he looked forward to working more closely with the apple, pear and horticulture industries.

“I’m really enthusiastic to take on this role at APAL. I see our challenge as developing a strategy for the future that creates genuine value for stakeholders and then delivering on this,” he said.

Mr Turnbull took over the position on October 4.

Mr Dollisson joined APAL in 2013, steering the organisation through key issues in recent years such as the backpacker tax and helping to coordinate collaboration on the National Horticulture Convention for the past two years.

“The APAL Board and staff would like to thank John for his contribution to the industry and wish him well in his future endeavours,” Ms Allan said.