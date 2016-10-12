Vegetable leaders take ideas to Canberra

FOURTEEN of Australia's leading young vegetable industry representatives are meeting in Canberra this week to see how they can further their industry.

The meeting is the last leg of the six-month Growing Leaders - National Vegetable Industry Leadership Program which puts industry delegates in touch with government ministers and major industry players.

The program, designed in consultation with the vegetable industry, has included one three-day residential session in Melbourne, the Gold Coast and Canberra.

This year’s participants are from all areas of the vegetable industry, including growers, researchers, wholesalers and government agencies.

The participants will meet with Minister for Industry Innovation and Science, Greg Hunt, Nationals MP Andrew Broad and the National Farmers Federation.

Growing Leaders 2016 group spokesperson Cassandra Thurston said the meetings are a special opportunity for participants to meet face-to-face with key decision makers.

“We will be discussing directly with this country’s top ministers our vision for the Australian vegetable industry and the future issues facing it,” Ms Thurston said.

“This is a rare opportunity and all participants are eager to make the most of this time with key Ministers and Government officials.”

While in Canberra the group will also present their projects to key industry representatives.

These projects are focused on the future sustainability of the Australian vegetable industry, covering topics ranging from local community engagement, through to minimising food waste and succession planning.

During the Growing Leaders graduation participants will provide an overview of the outcomes of the six month 2016 Growing Leaders Mission which they have facilitated and implemented.

The Growing Leaders will be addressed by a number of current industry leaders on the topic of “future industry issues”.

The speakers will include an ex-CEO of Fresh State, Horticulture Innovation Australia management, an Plant Health Australia executive officer and Department of Agriculture and Water Resources staff.

The Growing Leaders Mission outcomes include a new farm tour information package; an analysis of the industry flow of extension research; and exploring the opportunity to attract school leavers into vegetable growing.

Growing Leaders program manager from Rural Training Initiatives, Jill Briggs said the concept was great for the vegetable industry.

"What better way to 'future proof' Australia’s primary industries than an ongoing investment in the leadership capability for the people," Ms Briggs said.

"Rural Training Initiatives provides skills sessions and practical activities that enhance participants’ knowledge and confidence to lead the vegetable industry into the future.

“It is clear that for individuals and all graduates the program has a considerable impact on their personal and professional lives, but the truly great thing is that through these incremental changes the entire Australian vegetable industry is being transformed."

As a Growing Leaders participant this year, Phil Cochrane, said the program was about venturing into new territory.

“There is no doubt that this program has pushed me out of my comfort zone, but that is what it is supposed to do and I am pleased that I have been pushed,” Mr Cochrane said.

A formal graduation dinner will be held at Rydges, Capital Hill on Thursday night.