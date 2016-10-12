Inter brand makes local trucking comeback

International trucks are making a comeback to the Australian market with announcement of a new distribution plan by parent company Navistar.

The new deal will see CNH Industrial - owner of the Iveco truck brand - appointed sole distributor of the brand locally, providing certainty after months of speculation since talks were outlined at last year’s Brisbane truck show.

Details are still being finalised, including evaluation of truck models, to ensure the brand is organised from the outset.

The return of International to Australia, and its tie-in with Iveco and its Dandenong, Melbourne facility is a homecoming to the site where International trucks were built or assembled since 1952.

The current Iveco Acco range shares its lineage with earlier models developed under International.

Navistar Sr. VP Distribution & Export, Mark Belisle, said the company would tap into the brand’s strong Australian reputation.

“Despite not having sold here for a number of years, ‘Inter’ is still entrenched in the Australian market and remembered fondly by fleet operators,” he said.

“Of course the return of the brand to Australia meant establishing a partnership with a company that was well equipped to assist in properly relaunching in the local market.

“In CNH Industrial we’ve found a partner with the necessary credentials and industry experience to help Navistar meet its goals here.

“The close history between CNH Industrial’s Iveco brand and International is not lost on us either, it adds an element of emotion to the partnership,” he said,

“We look forward to the months ahead and bringing some exciting new International vehicles to market.”

CNH Industrial executive managing director – ANZ, Ray Osgood, agreed saying the deal would tap into the truck’s local history.

“International had a long and successful history in Australia and dominated the commercial vehicle market for several decades – there remains a lot of passion for the brand here today, and it still has a lot of equity in this market.

“Our operational experience with Iveco and the obvious synergies and history between the two brands will provide notable efficiencies as the International range is introduced in the months ahead.

“The International product range, primarily consisting of conventional cabs, will compliment Iveco’s strengths in cab-over truck models.”