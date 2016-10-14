Singleton Woolworths mince recalled due to possible metal contamination

Woolworths Singleton, NSW customers are warned to check their mince meat after a possible metal contamination.

Woolworths has recalled Australian pork, lamb and beef mince sold from Woolworths Singleton on October 13 with a use-by date of October 15.

A statement from the supermarket giant said the recall was a precautionary measure as it may contain metal.

This recall does not apply to any other meat products sold from Singleton Woolworths or other Woolworths supermarkets.

Consumers should return the product to their nearest Woolworths supermarket for a full refund. Any consumers concerned about their health should seek medical advice.

Woolworths apologised for any inconvenience caused by this recall.

Customers can call the toll-free customer service number for more information on 1800 103 515.