FARMERS have echoed the calls of the Australian Forest Products Association for the Government to broaden the ways in which farmers can participate in the Emissions Reduction Fund (ERF).

National Farmers Federation president Brent Finlay said farmers had long called for the government to release more methods to enable farmers to be part of carbon markets.

“We know that the government has a draft ERF method for commercial timber plantations sitting on the shelf waiting to be finalised,” Mr Finlay said.

"The coalition committed to finalising this, but have failed to deliver on their election promise.

“The NFF holds dearly to the principle a landholder should be free to make the land use and production decisions that best suits their business - whether its plantation timber, carbon or some other commodity, the choice is one for the individual.

“It is very disappointing that timber growers have missed the deadline for the November ERF auction. Growers must be given the opportunity to bid into the first auction next year, but to do this they need a finalised method.”

Mr Finlay said the first step in would be the release of the draft method for public consultation.

“We call on the government to do this as a matter of urgency, so that farmers and foresters have more options to participate in the ERF,” he said.

The story Farmers says time to unlock carbon markets first appeared on Queensland Country Life.