Flock to fabric limited edition scarves released

IT's been a lifelong dream of Pip and Norm Smith and now their limited edition Merino scarves are a reality. Piip displayed them at the family's recent on-property sale.

IT began with the development of a relationship with Woolerina several years ago to value-add the Smith family’s wool growing enterprise and now the next step is the launch of their own Merino brand.

LoveMerio is a flock to fabric Merino brand which has produced a stunning collection of Australian made limited edition Merino wool scarves which can be traced right back to the flock on the Smith family’s farm of ”Glenwood”.

This is a lifelong dream come to fruition for stud and commercial Merino breeders Norm and Pip Smith, sixth generation woolgrowers who have been producing the best product possible in the grazing environment on their two properties some 30 kilometres east of Wellington.

They had always wanted to develop a brand using their own super fine Merino to produce ultra-premium products for local and world markets.

And the opportunity will become reality at the two launches of the new LoveMerino scarves, the first at Stem Boutique, Balmain, tonight with a presentation of local Molong wines from Swift Winery, and at the Cactus Cafe, Wellington, on Thursday, November 10.

The excitement of the new venture was obvious at during the stud’s annual sale where Pip Smith displayed the new fashion items as a preview to the official product launch.

“Consumers around the world are becoming increasingly discerning about the ethical and sustainable aspects of fashion,” she said.

“They want to know where the product comes from, how it was produced and the story behind the brand.

“This has been virtually impossible with Merino wool, but we can give our whole story with each scarf.”

And the Smiths have an amazing story and want to share it with the world.

“Glenwood is now just a farming business but a way of life for us as we aim to achieve a harmonious balance between the environment, our livestock, business and family,” Mrs Smith said.

Norm Smith said their Merinos were grazed to mimic nature which has led the re-emergence of unique species of native grasses thought to be extinct in this region.

“We are also continuously improving animal welfare and ceased mulesing in 2005,” Mr Smith said.

LoveMerino has embraced the “slow fashion” ethos of working in small scale production with local Australian manufacturers as Woolerina, artists like Manuela Strano and design houses like Publisher Textiles and Shibori to produce limited edition pieces inspired by the land the Smiths love so much.

“Our ultimate goal is for Love Merino to help re-invigorate Australian manufacturing and support the amazing designers, artesans and makers we have in this country,” Mrs Smith said.

“We couldn’t be more excited about the launch of our first collection of these luxury Merino scarves and want to build an inclusive community that share our passion for Merinos and fell part of our family.”

Love Merino’s first collction is available now exclusively through the company’s new webstite: www.lovemerino.com.au