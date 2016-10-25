New fruit festival brings in taste of summer

PREPARATIONS are in place for the new-look Summer Fruit Festival in Sydney this week, which is a re-vamped expansion of the traditional Sydney Markets fruit auctions.

In previous years, the Sydney Markets Foundation has overseen the cherry auction, the mango auction and in 2015, the inaugural Summer Fruit Auction.

This year though, organisers intend to take the event to a new level with the Summer Fruit Festival.

The traditional fruit auction will take place at the Sydney Markets on Wednesday, October 26.

Then from Thursday, October 27 to Sunday, October 30, there will be a one-of-a-kind festival at Tumbalong Park, Darling Harbour.

Last year's Summer Fruit Auction raised $75,000 with a top bid of $30,000 for 15 boxes of summer fruit sourced from around the country.

Wednesday's activities kick off from 5.30am (AEDT) with the aim of raising funds for the Save Our Sons, Liverpool Hospital and Sydney Markets Foundation charities.

The Summer Fruit Festival will celebrate the arrival of summer fruits, healthy eating and an active lifestyle.

Organisers say by expanding the event to Darling Harbour they seek to publicise healthy foods and living, in a prominent, high traffic area of Sydney.

The feel will be family-orientated with a range of sporting activities being showcased such as athletics, basketball, golf, baseball and football.

Marquees will highlight different types of fruit and vegetables with cooking demonstrations and recipe handouts giving corporate entities an opportunity to showcase their goods and services.

The event will also feature various entertainment acts, including performing artists who have donated their valuable time and talent for charity.

The Summer Fruit Festival provides an ideal lead-up to Saturday night's Summer Fruit Ball at the Four Points Sheraton Hotel.

This event is black tie and provides fine dining and entertainment for selected clients or key staff.

Established in 2010, the Sydney Markets Foundation has been actively involved in raising funds for a wide range of causes, such as the Queensland Floods, bushfire assistance and supporting disadvantaged members of the community.

The markets community has donated millions of dollars over the past 20 years to organisations such as Variety the Children’s Charity, the Children’s Hospitals at Westmead and The Fred Hollows Foundation.