Access China takes off

Whenever a group of country people gets together, a few drinks and good conversation is not far behind.

That’s what happened when QF129 took off from Brisbane West Wellcamp airport on Sunday morning, carrying a trade delegation of 206 producers, business leaders and local government representatives on an historic journey to Shanghai.

Far from using the sleep maskes handed out or heeding the messages to prevent deep vein thrombosis, participants on the first international passenger flight out of Toowoomba were in the aisles as soon as the seatbelt sign was switched off, sharing the excitement of the days ahead in China.

The flight is being hailed as the first of many that will open up the potential of the Darling Downs and beyond.

Speaking as the Qantas A330 waiting on the tarmac in Toowoomba and hundreds of cars lined the vantage point overlooking the airport to wave it off, developer John Wagner said the charter flight had set the scene for Wellcamp to become a fully-fledged international airport.

“It was only four-and-a-half years ago that we decided to build this,” he said. “While I’m the eternal optimist, I’ve very pleased to see this first international flight within two years of opening.”

Carrying industry leaders from around the state keen to explore opportunities to market product in the huge Chinese market, the flight is being described as the success story of Toowoomba and Surat Basin Enterprise, along with the agreement with Cathay

TSBE AccessChina’16 project leader Ben Lyons told the excited delegates the flight was a sign of confidence in the region, while State Development Minister Anthony Lynham said nothing spoke louder than the plane before them on the tarmac.

Paying tribute to those in TSBE who had made the trip possible, Toowoomba Regional Council mayor Paul Antonio said it was important for people to dream.

He acknowledged fellow mayors Tyson Golder from Maranoa Regional Council, Lindsay Godfrey (Paroo Shire Council and South West RED chairman) and Annie Liston (Murweh Shire Council) who he said represented a broad part of Queensland that was set to benefit from the trip.

Among those taking part was a trio from Chinchilla consisting of Cameron Fabian from Upscale Pastoral Managed Funds, and Josh Hardemon and Rob Hart from Western Downs Civil P/L.

Chinchilla's Cameron Fabian, Josh Hardemon and Rob Hart in the Wellcamp departure lounge prior to takeoff.

Cameron, who is a TSBE director, said he would be looking for investors, both on the plane and in China.

“I don’t know what sort of investment it will be until I get there,” he said.

He is looking at developing a Wagyu business and wants to understand whether the premium price is going to last.

“They’ve had a great premium for 15 years, but will it last another 20,” he said. “I want to see what the appetite is like.”

Josh said he wanted to be part of an historic event and look at China’s infrastructure.

Upon landing in Shanghai on Sunday evening, guests were transported to the Hyatt on the Bund which overlooks the famed Bund and financial district, and embarked on a full-day conference on Monday morning, which will include 45 speakers across four sessions.

They included Assistant Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment MP Keith Pitt, Minister for State Development, Natural Resources and Mines Dr Anthony Lynham, Austcham Shanghai chairman and Elders China CEO Craig Aldous, Zhongfu Group chairman Wu Puingai during the first session of the conference.

A gala dinner at the iconic Fairmont Peace Hotel on Monday night will give further opportunities for networking and immersion in Shanghai’s unique mix of oriental charm and new-age cosmopolitan.

Qantas Freight, a business looking to expand its capacity in Asia, will host the dinner.

“The gala dinner is a fantastic opportunity for Qantas Freight and our producers, as it looks to educate the Shanghai business community on our regional capability when combined with an international freight provider,” Dr Lyons said.

“By attending the gala diner, local producers can see the possibilities of their produce into the Asian market and Qantas Freight can take the opportunity to connect directly with producers in our region and in Queensland, to see the demand side reality that is China.”

Delegates will be accompanied to a range of sites on days two and three including Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s Hangzhou Campus, Yangshan Deepwater Port, G-Shop, Pactyl, Baosteel, Dulwich College Shanghai and Shanghai Electric.

NAB Agribusiness will sponsor the Big Aussie Barbecue at Sasha’s Shanghai, a premier destination set in a mansion in the French Concession, on Wednesday night.

AccessChina’16 has been made possible thanks to the support of major sponsor Zhongfu Group, and partners ANZ, Asialink Business, EFIC, HopgoodGanim Lawyers and University of Southern Queensland.

“This delegation is the first of its kind for the region and the largest private trade delegation in Australia’s history,” he said.

“To give businesses the opportunities we have in the Asian market could not have happened without the coordinated efforts of our partners and sponsors,” Dr Lyons said.

The story Access China takes off first appeared on Queensland Country Life.