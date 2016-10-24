Toowoomba-Shanghai agreement signed

Toowoomba and Surat Basin Enterprise executive chairman Shane Charles this morning signed a Strategic Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding with Hangzhou Chamber of Commerce general secretary Xiao Min in Shanghai.

The opportunities to facilitate development between the two “garden cities” was something both parties spoke about nurturing at the signing.

“Hangzhou is positioned in a very good place, with a good port and an affluent community,” Mr Charles said. “We think this will be a great partnership.”

He added that the Chinese group, which has 5000 members, was keen to lock in a supply chain to ensure a relatively consistent supplies of goods, which put TSBE, with its 540 members in the box seat.

Mr Xiao said the Darling Downs’ strong economy was something they were looking forward to being part of.

He said his group was keen to mirror TSBE’s 200-strong trade initiative and take a delegation down to Queensland.

“We would invite TSBE to do more trade with our members,” he said.

Hangzhou Chamber of Commerce general secretary Xiao Min and Toowoomba Regional Council mayor Paul Antonio exchanging business cards during Monday's MOU signing.

The memorandum aims to use “amicable negotiation” to further enhance the contacts between the sister chambers of commerce.



Aims include:

Through strategic cooperation, the two parties will enrich their experience in serving respective sectors, providing matching of services and resources for the enterprises

Strengthen exchange of industrial information and facilitate horizontal communication between the organisations and

Facilitate the communication of personnel and operations of the organisations and form a joint development situation.

The document is valid until October 23, 2019.



- Sally Cripps is traveling with the AccessChina’16 delegation as a guest of TSBE



