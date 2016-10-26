Panana-infected banana property sale to go ahead

​THE Australian Banana Growers’ Council (ABGC) has confirmed it will proceed with the settlement of the Panama Tropical Race 4 (TR4)-infested farm at Tully, following confirmation a suspect plant from another Queensland property does not contain the disease.

The planned buyout of the TR4 farm, owned by the Robson family, was temporarily suspended late last month after the suspect plant was reported to Biosecurity Queensland (BQ).

For the past three weeks, extensive diagnostic testing was conducted on samples of the plant to eliminate any possibility of it containing TR4.

The Commonwealth Government’s loan of $3.3 million towards the purchase of the Tully farm was conditional on no other detections or suspect detections of TR4, before settlement was completed.

ABGC chairman Doug Phillips praised the Robson family and the owners of the other tested property for their patience during what he described as a “difficult and stressful time” for all involved.

“The timing of the discovery of the suspect plant could not have come at a worse time as settlement of the purchase of the TR4 farm was due to proceed within days,” Mr Phillips said.

“However, we always remained hopeful that the test results would return negative and the settlement of the Robson’s farm would proceed,” he said.

“I understand it has been a very difficult time for not only the Robson’s but for the owners of the other property who reported the suspect plant and I would sincerely like to thank them all for their patience during the past three weeks.”

Mr Phillips said the ABGC now planned to proceed with the buyout of the property as soon as legally possible.

Once settlement has been reached, the ABGC will immediately close all operations at the farm and destroy all banana plants on the 340 acre site, as part of a comprehensive containment strategy.

A manager has been appointed to the farm, which will remain under strict quarantine to prevent any further TR4 spread off the property.

Mr Phillips urged all growers to continue to be biosecurity conscious on their farms and report any suspect plants if found.

Member for Hinchinbrook, Andrew Cripps, said the sale will be a major step forward for the banana industry in North Queensland.

He said after a marathon negotiation process over the terms of the sale between the Robson family, three levels of government and the banana industry, as well as a successful grower vote for a dedicated levy, he was relieved and encouraged that the transaction had finally occurred.

“We’ve had some difficult times and hurdles during this journey, including a false positive on the Tablelands and a recent delay while some plants were tested for TR4, as well as the normal swings and roundabouts dealing with bureaucrats, lawyers and politicians at all levels,” Mr Cripps said.

“However, the result is very important – the Australian Banana Growers Council and the Robson family have reached a landmark agreement which we hope will significantly reduce the risk posed by Panama Disease Tropical Race 4 to the banana industry in North Queensland” he said.

Mr Cripps thanked the Robson family, as well as ABGC chair, Doug Phillips, the board of directors, and all banana growers who supported the levy.

“I want to pay tribute to LNP Senator Barry O’Sullivan who has been a fierce advocate for the banana industry and secured the commitment of the Federal LNP Government, as well as Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce and Assistant Minister Keith Pitt, who provided strong support," he said.