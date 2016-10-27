Money for dam: Cash splash for water infrastructure

THE tide is rising for the Coalition’s water project plans, with $440 million streaming into the National Water Infrastructure Development Fund.

In a joint statement today, the Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Deputy Prime Minister and Water Minister Barnaby Joyce announced a final tranche of funding for capital works had been made available under the $500m fund.

The announcement followed a previous release of $60m for feasibility studies to assess state-based water project proposals.



The National Water Infrastructure Fund delivers cash to co-fund projects with state governments.

The federal government has already given in-principle commitments to five projects: Rookwood Weir in Queensland, Dungowan Dam in NSW, the Macalister Irrigation District and SouthWest Loddon Pipeline in Victoria and the McLaren Vale water storages project in South Australia.



In total, states have submitted 39 projects for consideration under the fund. Projects will be assessed by an expert panel before receiving funding. Click here to view the full list of state proposals.



