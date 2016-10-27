Essay win lands China trip

AN agronomist from Victoria has been named winner of a prestigious essay competition that will take her to China to investigate and promote sustainable agricultural production.

The contest is an initiative of the National Farmers Federation, with support from the Australia-China Council, and is part of an innovation exchange program for farmers, focusing on sustainable agriculture methods in both countries. Kaarimba agronomist Ellen Grinter’s essay was announced as winner of the competition at the NFF Congress in Canberra last night.

NFF president Brent Finlay said the calibre of entries submitted was outstanding and demonstrated the enormous growth opportunities for both the Australian and Chinese agricultural sectors.

“The quality of essays from each of our finalists was so high it took us by surprise and is a clear reflection of the strength of Australian agriculture and interest in the burgeoning Australia-China trade relationship,” Mr Finlay said.

“Ellen’s essay focused on how innovation is ‘finding a way to make more from less and leaving a lesser footprint on the earth’ and we are delighted to award her this prize that will see her be part of our delegation to China next year.

“In her essay, Ellen said: ‘Sustainability isn’t about making as much as the ground will allow you, it is about making enough to sustain the world’s population, financially supporting the farm business and the country’s economy, and minimising the impact the practices are having on the earth to a level that there will be plenty here for the future generations. Together, with global innovation, we can achieve this’.

“We most certainly share these sentiments and are delighted to have the next generation of farmers focused on profitable, sustainable and robust agricultural production that looks beyond our farm gates and to broadening the relationship we have with our trade partners.

“Congratulations also to our other two finalists Tim Lo from Perth and Louisa Cameron from Goondiwindi who also submitted outstanding work.”

- The National Farmers’ Federation Congress continues in Canberra today.

