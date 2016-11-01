CNH snaps up Danish Kongskilde group

CNH Industrial’s acquisition of Danish agricultural equipment manufacturer Kongskilde will see New Holland expand its product range in seeding and tillage and add to its hay and forage equipment portfolio.

Kongskilde Industries is part of Danish group Dansk Landbrugs Grovvareselskab (DLG) and also includes the sub-brands, Overum and JF.

New Holland Australian brand leader Mark Massingham said the acquisition was a perfect fit for the company.

“Kongskilde and the sub-brands have a very high level of expertise and bring with them a strong heritage and wealth of experience enabling us to expand our offering with tillage, seeding, and hay and forage implements that are perfectly suited to our conditions.”

New Holland said it would leverage “its worldwide strength in the agricultural industry and the expertise of the Kongskilde to grow the brand and its business”.

Kongskilde’s key products are expected to be a good fit as they will broaden New Holland’s weaker product line-up in tillage and seeding and add to its hay and forage business.

New Holland president Carlo Lambro said the products would be gradually rolled into the New Holland line-up.

“This agreement will provide growth opportunities and create a strong platform to develop the Kongskilde business and its brands while we gradually integrate their products into the New Holland portfolio,” Mr Lambro said.

DLG Group said the sale is part of a strategy to strengthen its focus on core business including its industrial division which manages waste material and finished products in the paper, plastic and packaging industry, and the grain group which provides crop handling systems primarily in Denmark.

“CNH Industrial will continue to service Kongskilde Grass and Soil customers and end-users, while developing the business further. Kim Balle, chairman of Kongskilde and COO of DLG Group said

Kongskilde has manufacturing plants in Poland and Sweden.

The transaction is subject to various closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.