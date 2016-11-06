Swickers fire throws pork industry Xmas into disarray

THE pork industry has been thrown into disarray following a disasterous fire which has wrecked the Swickers Bacon Factory in Kingaroy.

Swickers, which is the largest pig processing facility in Australia and the largest employer in Kingaroy, erupted into flames at 7.45am this morning. Some nine fire crews were reported to be still battling the fire late in the morning. It is understood the fire was difficult to extinguish as it had entered insulated panels.

It is understood the fire has destroyed both the boning room and chiller. It is understood that the kill floor and the new $10 million cooked pork section are unaffected by the fire.

The fire comes as the pork industry gears up for Christmas, the most important sales period of the year. The buoyant pig industry had also been a been in a period of significant expansion with producers increasing sow numbers.



Swickers is the largest pork abattoir in the southern hemisphere is the only export pork facility in Queensland. The company is owned by the CMH Alliance, which in turn is owned by the Cameron Pastoral Company, DA Hall and Company and McLean Farms.

Swickers currently processes some 22,000 pigs a week, about 96 per cent of all pigs processed in Queensland.

Pork products produced from Swickers are marketed by SunPork Fresh Foods, which has its head office in Murarrie in Brisbane.

Federal member for Maranoa, David Littleproud, said assistance was being offered in the wake of devastating fire.

“I, along with the whole community, are praying no one has been injured in this event as the full extent of this morning’s fire is still being investigated by emergency services,” Mr Littleproud said.

“I’ve already reached out to the owners to offer my assistance and I will meet with my Ministerial colleagues during this week’s Federal Parliamentary sittings this week to make sure every support is offered to those affected during this difficult time.

“This iconic business has played an integral part for employment in the South Burnett and Queensland’s pork processing for more than 50 years and I’ll do all I can to assist affected employees, their families and SunPork Fresh Foods to rebuild after this tragic event.”

Member for Nanango, Deb Frecklington, said it was a very worrying time for the community in the lead up to Christmas, as Swickers employed about 600 people.

“Swickers was certainly ramping up production before Christmas,” the LNP opposition deputy leader said.

“It is a very worrying time not just for the 600 employees but also for all those producers who supply Swickers and will have pigs ready for processing.”

South Burnett mayor Keith Campbell the fire would present a major challenge for the community.

“While the actual extent of the fire is not known, it is certainly a very black day for the South Burnett and the wider community.

“Swickers is Kingaroy’s biggest employer and the South Burnett Regional Council will be offering whatever assistance it can.”

