Swickers to be processing pigs next week

SWICKERS say it will have its processing floor operational within a week to ensure that all producers and processors have a destination for their pigs in the lead up to Christmas.

Dr Robert van Barneveld, the managing director of the SunPork Group which owns Swickers Kingaroy Bacon Factory, said short term arrangements were being made for alternative processing in the coming week.



Dr van Barneveld said the cause of the fire was still to be ascertained. However, it was not being treated as suspicious.



“No one was injured during this event and no pigs were on site,” he said.

The fire broke out at the Swickers facility in Kingaroy at about 7.30am yesterday (Sunday) and destroyed the export distribution centre, boning room and chillers. The processing floor, value add facilities, offices, new warehouse chiller and dry goods store weree not been affected, although services to some of these sites are yet to be restored.



Swickers is Australia’s largest pig abattoir, processing some 22,000 pigs a week.

Dr van Barneveld said as a major employer in the South Burnett, there has been obvious concern over the consequences of the fire for the 580 staff employed at the site.

“It was crucial that we convene a meeting in the Kingaroy Town Hall this evening so all staff had the opportunity to understand the situation and ask questions,” Dr van Barneveld said.

“More than 450 staff were in attendance and we advised them that we are committed to re-building the site and that our intention is to maintain our current workforce.”

Dr van Barneveld said discussions were been held with the operators of other boning facilities that could meet the needs of Swickers until the Kingaroy facilities could be restored.



“We will work with our staff to develop re-deployment plans in these facilities for the duration,” he said.

“We have been overwhelmed by the support being offered by the community, government, our staff, the pork industry and related industries at this time and the efforts of the emergency services on site today.”



