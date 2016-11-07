‘End backpacker tax uncertainty’

FARMERS have called on parliament to bring an end to ongoing uncertainty created by the ‘backpacker tax’ by supporting legislation for a fairer rate of tax when it comes forward for debate this week.

National Farmers Federation chief executive officer Tony Mahar said with just three sitting weeks left this year an outcome was critical.

“There are real people and real jobs at stake here particularly with summer crops ready for harvest,” Mr Mahar said.



“A failure to pass the legislation currently before the Senate before the end of the year would create further unnecessary uncertainty for backpackers and agricultural businesses.

“Backpacker workers make up more than a quarter of the national agricultural workforce. In some areas of Australia, that figure is closer to 80 per cent.



“As uncertainty over this tax lingers, inquiries about farm work are steadily dropping away. This affects our farmers more than any other sector of the economy – and that’s not good enough.”

Mr Mahar said any stalling for political gain only hurt and hindered farmers, producers and the rural communities that benefited from a vibrant agricultural sector.

He said the NFF has consistently put forward a clear position on what was recognised as a fair rate of tax.

“The NFF has lobbied hard for an equitable and fair rate of tax,” Mr Mahar said.



“While the Coalition’s compromise package of measures to fix the ‘backpacker tax’ is not perfect, it is a far sight better than the original proposal of 32.5 per cent which will be the default tax rate from 1 January 2017 if the legislation is not passed.

“We now call on the Parliament to get behind a legislative fix to the ‘backpacker tax’ mess – and deliver certainty, once and for all, to the Australian agriculture sector.

“The ag sector needs the political process to urgently deliver an outcome to rebuild business confidence in rural and regional Australia. Uncertainty is damaging, now and into the future.”

The Senate Economics Legislation Committee will table a further report on the issue on Wednesday, after a third inquiry this year into the destructive measure since industry first raised the alarm in 2015.

The story ‘End backpacker tax uncertainty’ first appeared on Queensland Country Life.