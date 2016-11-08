Ingham's chief Mick McMahon hits back at the critics

Ingham's chief executive Mick McMahon has rejected criticism the nation's biggest chicken producer could fall foul of its biggest customers, which include Woolworths.

Ingham's debuted on the Australian Securities Exchange on Monday, initially slipping below its $3.15 issue price before closing up 2.2 per cent at $3.22, valuing the Sydney-based company at $1.2 billion.

Private equity owner TPG cut the price for one of the year's biggest floats to $3.15 per share last week, rather than its first price range for between $3.57 per share and $4.14 per share.

Leading up to its stock market listing, Ingham's faced criticism from some analysts that a heavy concentration of customers exposed the company to too much risk.

But Mr McMahon, a former chief operating officer at Coles Supermarkets, used the extraordinary fact that Ingham's had been operating with its biggest customers with little more than handshake deals for about 50 years as proof that the industry fundamentals are strong.

Ingham's commands about 40 per cent of the Australian chicken market, selling chickens to a range of customers including Woolworths and KFC.

Concentrated customer base

"I think you will find any supplier in the consumer segment or into retail or quick service restaurants will have a concentrated customer base," Mr McMahon said.

"It certainly doesn't worry me, as someone who used to run supermarkets."

About 18 months ago Ingham's began putting in place more formal contracts with its customers as new owners, private equity firm TPG, began modernising operations.

TPG, which retains a 47 per cent stake, has collected $440.2 million from the float.

Forager Funds Management analyst Daniel Mueller warned investors could face a similar fate suffered by other large suppliers such as Goodman Fielder or Patties Foods, which have been squeezed by the supermarket duopoly.

"When you have a commoditised product, dealing with powerful customers is not a recipe for earnings growth. It's a recipe for wealth destruction," Mr Mueller wrote in a note to clients.

Mr McMahon fired back, arguing the fund was "talking its own book" and did not understand the producer's vertically integrated business.

"We are not an industry structure like milk or bread or biscuits," he said.

"It is a favourable industry structure."

Dominant player

Ingham's dominates the market alongside major industry player Baiada Poultry.

"I think in the end that [no contracts] reinforces the point that it is an industry structure that supports an equal footing between a supplier and customer," Mr McMahon said.

"We have been supplying big customers for upwards of 50 years on a handshake."

Mr McMahon has pocketed $4 million cash and secured 323,810 in new shares worth more than $1 million as part of an "IPO bonus". The shares are escrowed for two years.

Ingham's is not an orphan in needing to reprice its float in the face of a congested market and jitters ahead of the US election.

Bravura Solutions and Charter Hall Long WALE REIT also repriced their listings.

Australian Super subscribed to $150 million in Ingham's shares.

Mr McMahon said he was pleased by the strength of its register.

"We have big, long, global funds who are the sort of people that you want on the register. That's what is important to me and the business ultimately because we want access to the capital markets to continue to grow and develop the business over time," he said.

Difficult times predicted

Mr Mueller said Ingham's faced a medium to long term risk when it needed to renegotiate new contracts in 2018 and 2019.

"When contracts with powerful customers come up for renegotiation it will be very difficult for Ingham's," Mr Mueller said.

Mr McMahon said chicken could not be imported into Australia or New Zealand and the barriers to entry were significant because it operated a vertically integrated business that stretched from quarantine facilities to breeder farms to production facilities.

"The ability for anyone to quickly expand capacity is very limited," he said.

This story first appeared on The Australian Financial Review.

The story Ingham's chief Mick McMahon hits back at the critics first appeared on The Land.