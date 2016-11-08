Food and grocery sector needs investment help

Food and grocery manufacturers have renewed calls for tax cuts and investment allowances following a slump in capital investment to the lowest levels since the global financial crisis.

Capital investment in food, beverages and tobacco fell 14.2 per cent in 2014-15 to just over $2.7 billion.



That’s the lowest point since 2009-10 according to the Australian Food and Grocery Council's (AFGC) latest state of the industry report.

Capital investment in beverages and tobacco plunged 38pc to $523 million, while investment in food product manufacturing fell 5.6pc to $2.2b and capital expenditure in foodslumped 10.5pc to just over $3.5b.



Food and grocery sector turnover recovered 3.9pc to $125.9 billion in 2014-15 after shrinking 2pc in 2012-13.

But industry employment stagnated, rising only 1.4pc in 2014-15 and falling 0.04pc in 2015-16.

Industry growth is increasingly underpinned by exports as rising costs and retail price deflation take a toll on domestic trade.

Food and grocery exports rose 14.4pc to $31.5b in 2015-16 while imports rose 14.6pc to $35.2b, lifting the trade deficit from $3.2b to $3.7b.



AFGC chief executive, Gary Dawson, said the fall in capital investment and stalling jobs growth reflected ongoing financial pressure in the sector following years of retail price deflation, which has crimped the ability of manufacturers to recoup rising costs.

"Low domestic growth, rising costs for energy and other inputs, and six years of retail price deflation in the ongoing supermarket price war have created relentless pressure back through the supply chain to become more efficient in order to stay competitive," Mr Dawson said.



The drop in capital investment was a warning sign for the future of Australia's largest manufacturing sector, he said.

"A key concern is the continuing decline in capital Investment at a time when a step change upwards in investment is required to fully capitalise on improved market access and growing demand from middle class consumers in the emerging economies of Asia and the Middle East.”



A joint AFGC/UBS survey in May showed over the past six years the major supermarket chains had grown earnings by 8pc a year, while suppliers' earnings had been flat.

Supermarket earnings fell for the first time for a decade in 2016 after a 40 per cent slump in food and petrol profits at Woolworths, which offset modest earnings growth at Coles.

"The food and grocery sector has shown great resilience and ability to adjust to the shifting market over the past five years, but it can't be taken for granted," Mr Dawson said.

