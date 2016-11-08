New milk co-op executive officer

Newly-appointed Dairy Farmers Milk Co-operative executive officer Mark Kebbell

Dairy Farmers Milk Co-operative’s (DFMC) new executive officer Mark Kebbell hits the ground running this week at the farmer-run supply group’s annual convention in Brisbane.



DFMC delivers a significant volume of milk to Lion Dairy and Drinks under a long-term agreement established when Lion acquired the former Dairy Farmers business in NSW, Queensland and South Australia.

All DFMC’s milk goes to Lion.

Previously in the automotive industry, Mr Kebbell will bring fresh eyes to the co-operative which has around 350 supplier members in four states.

He began meeting DFMC members today at the co-operative’s convention and annual general meeting.

He replaces long-standing executive officer, Greg Griffiths, who left the co-op In September to join the Family Business Association of Australia as CEO.

“With the spotlight on the dairy industry, and co-operatives in particular, DFMC is at anexciting juncture,” Mr Kebbell said.

“This external attention provides significant opportunity for DFMC to examine our strengthsand position ourselves strongly for the future.

Co-op chairman and Queensland dairy farmer, Duncan McInnes, said Mr Kebbell’s ideas from an outsider’s viewpoint would be a useful challenge to the company’s traditional thought processes.

“Mark’s experience negotiating with big business will be invaluable in ensuring DFMC has a strong say in their future, and gets the best results for our members,” he said.

“Our core purpose is to look after our farmers by providing value, security and guidance to enable them to maintain and grow their dairy businesses.”