EIMA 2016 launches with focus on new markets

Held in alternate years to Agritecnica in Germany, the Bologna based EIMA fills the bill for any ag machinery aficionado seeking a technology fix.

Massimo Goldoni president of super-sized European ag equipment fair EIMA 2016, told Fairfax Media they were expecting more than 240,000 visitors to the four day event held in Bologna, Italy this week.

This is the 42nd edition with 1900 exhibitors and 50,000 different pieces of equipment on show - most with more than a touch of Italian bling added to enhance the viewer experience, EIMA organisers are upfront about targeting delegations from developing countries in Asia and Africa to do business as well as walk up farmers and contractors.

Targeting regions is all about filling a hole with European machinery exports generally trending downwards over the past few years.

There are more than 700 exhibiting companies in the components section alone making it the largest fair of its kind according to organisers.

Italian ag equipment manufacturer's association president, Massimo Goldoni, said EIMA 2016’s success is largely driven by its business focus.

“It is evidence of the great interest shown by companies in EIMA which has been able to enhance its character by establishing itself as trade event driven by business.

“We’ve been obsessed with technological innovation and it has made this event unmissable for all countries wanting to know the best of agriculture equipment and production.

“This year we also have a record number of innovative models, previews and prototypes,” he said.

141 applications were received for the technical innovation awards with 25 getting a gong (14 of them with an environmental bent), and another 54 receiving commendations.

“These figures underline EIMA’s global importance,” Mr Massimo said.